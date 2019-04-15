Presented by the Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa and West + Wilder, the first annual Taste for the Trails Fundraiser and Celebration is Napa Valley’s first ever can-only wine event Saturday, June 15.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Napa Open Space District in support of two of Calistoga’s outdoor treasures, the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and Oat Hill Mine Trail.
"We’ve assembled some of the top canned wine producers in California in addition to a Bay Area-based Thai-inspired food truck," said Peter Alig, the Motor Lodge's marketing manager.
The Oat Hill Mine Trail Hike is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a $10 donation is suggested. The evening celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m., at The Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, and is $59.
For more information visit https://www.tasteforthetrails.com/ or contact Peter Alig, peter@calistogamotorlodge.com.