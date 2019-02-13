Anxiety, fear of failure, and fear of being judged are all common feelings when going to school, starting at a gym or getting the courage to achieve a goal you have for yourself. These feelings are common for all ages, but teenagers can have these fears without a depth of experience of how to deal with them. I have been blessed to work with several teenagers into young adulthood throughout my career and the teenagers that exercise regularly have higher confidence levels and less anxiety.
We all know that better diet and exercise positively affects your health but why should we care? According to the Napa County community obesity prevention plan 2015-2020, the Napa County obesity rate is 28.9 percent (CA overall is 23.2 percent) in 2013 and 40 percent for 5th, 7th, and 9th graders. Those numbers for our young people are too high and if we don’t change our focus and invest in their physical well-being then we are not investing in the success and longevity of our community.
Calistoga Fit has partnered with the UpValley Boys and Girls Club to provide several fitness and wellness programs for their members. One of those programs is a fitness class sampler for the Calistoga Teen Center in February 2019. This fitness class sampler gives these teens the opportunity to experience similar classes seen at most high level commercial gyms with high quality certified instructors for free! The classes include spinning, yoga, resistance training, TRX, and boxing.
What happens to 13-18 year-olds exposed to these classes and programs? How can it shift their health future? There is an advantage having teenagers participate in something together they have never done before. They all feel that they are on a level playing field when they start a new class as well as experiencing a sense of discovery which strips away judgement and anxiety. The students leave the classes with a higher level of confidence and achievement.
This program and similar programs to this will give teens who are less than five years away from being independent the knowledge to explore real fitness and wellness options in their early adulthood. Starting regular exercise in your adolescence has been shown to reduce risk for cancer, cardiovascular disease and your mortality rate in adulthood compared to starting later in adulthood.
For more information go to http://www.calistogafitness.com/ or call (707) 341-0388.