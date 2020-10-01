'Tested by Fire' : Works by Tim Carl opens a new series at the Napa Valley Museum

“(Carl’s) photographs and videos are a testament to the awesome power of nature to destroy, and bear witness to the enduring will of our communities to survive and rebuild, a visual essay on the resilience of the human spirit tested by fire,” said Rafaty. “The exhibition includes scores of images, spans wildfires from 2017 to the current day from Sonoma to Napa counties, encompassing images and video of the fires, first responders, and the aftermath.”

“The museum is excited to launch a series of exhibitions that are focused on our community and curated in real-time, many showcasing the work of exceptional local artists,” Rafaty said. “The strong response to our virtual ‘Lucy Liu’ 3D exhibition and to our student show made it clear that fans of museums and of the visual arts will embrace our virtual exhibitions, even while our physical galleries are closed. While these virtual exhibits are not intended to replace the in-person experience of visiting our Museum, they do allow us to reach a much broader audience of visitors all over the world – indeed many of our virtual visitors have been from Asia and other distant places.”