Thanks to all the Calistoga Food Bank volunteers and donors

This past year has been hugely challenging for many of us in many ways. To those of you who have given the very precious minutes of your life to feeding others I express my deep and sincere gratitude.

As Christmas approached it occurred to me that I had experienced many Christmases over the previous several months.

At each food distribution I never really knew for sure which or how many volunteers would show up, so that I was often in the same hopeful (somewhat stressed) state that many children experience before these gift-giving holidays. You never failed me. Over and over you showed up. Some of you helped once or twice, others many, many weeks in a row. Some with lots of assuring communication and others like will-o'-the-wisps.

Between the many of us each week we delivered to about 300 households more than 20 pounds of produce and groceries from mid-May to December; a huge amount of work that happened only because you showed up.

Thank you!