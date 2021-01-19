Thanks to all the Calistoga Food Bank volunteers and donors

This past year has been hugely challenging for many of us in many ways. To those of you who have given the very precious minutes of your life to feeding others I express my deep and sincere gratitude.
As Christmas approached it occurred to me that I had experienced many Christmases over the previous several months.
At each food distribution I never really knew for sure which or how many volunteers would show up, so that I was often in the same hopeful (somewhat stressed) state that many children experience before these gift-giving holidays. You never failed me. Over and over you showed up. Some of you helped once or twice, others many, many weeks in a row. Some with lots of assuring communication and others like will-o'-the-wisps.
Between the many of us each week we delivered to about 300 households more than 20 pounds of produce and groceries from mid-May to December; a huge amount of work that happened only because you showed up.
Thank you!
Because a food distribution requires containers I also deeply appreciate those of you who give us your tidy grocery bags. They keep showing up on my porch and only occasionally do I know who they came from. I continue to be grateful that I don’t need to ask Bill Shaw for one more thing! (The bags air in my garage for several days before each distribution.)
Speaking of Bill Shaw, supplementing the distribution, Cal Mart donated approximately 600 pounds of produce each week from September to December. Traci Magee the produce manager encouraged me to tell Bill what we needed and he made sure the order was placed every week. Efraim Gutierrez efficiently and graciously loaded our vehicles first thing in the morning.
I thank Father Angelito at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for hosting these food distributions since 2017. We will now be moving them to the fairgrounds and the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Shirley King, director of Napa Valley Food Bank, has kept us supplied with USDA food since before I started coordinating. She simply gets the jobs done day after day, very pleasantly.
Juan Torres, Sina Szabados, Rosa Maria Hammar and Sarely Valencia from Catholic Charities saw the need for food assistance increase dramatically during the pandemic and made sure Calistoga received help. Each week from May to December Calistoga received 300 boxes of beautiful produce from Catholic Charities provided with grants from the USDA and private donors.
It’s a little scary to make a list because I might forget someone, which I always regret. So please remind me if I’ve made that mistake. I thought the list would be about 40 or 50 people, but as I wrote and remembered and wrote some more it grew to 72.
My sincere thanks to our 2020 Volunteers:
Erika Pusey, Chris Sullivan, Andrea Blum, Julie Vaughn, Mike Vaughn, Cora Loveland, Bill Broich, Gina Penna, Marcia Beauchamp, Tony Beardsley, Yvonne Hove, Wally MacMillan, Jill Chester Cabral, Denise Flaherty, Colin Flaherty, Lidubina Céja, Angelica Bravo, Tillie Madrigal, Edelmira Carrillo, Ahidé Avin᷉a, Gwen Becker, Domi Caldera, Kelly Oliver, Austin Kooba, Jack KoobaDenise Berghorn, Eric Berghorn, Jennifer Wareham Best, Lloyd Best, Mary Harris, Mike Harris, Joan Temple, Dan Klenke, Linda Chamberlin, Linda Williamson, Sonia Spencer, Karen Chang, Yvette Vloeghberg, Mike Nastari, Michelle Gilmore, Blake Gilmore, Rose LeClerc, Traci Dutton, Vicki Atkinson, Jaime Godinèz, Donald Williams, Karen Jensen, Avery Roberts, Emma Grace Roberts, Teresa Jacobsen, Jim Jacobsen, Jubal Schmedtje, Callie Makras, Spiro Makras, Rick Caven, Terry Benedetti, Marianne Scerri, Rory Scerri-Marian, Penny Worsham, Julie Davis, Cathy Prevost, Steve Prevost, Bobbi Frioli, Pat Hampton, Lucretia Marcus, Margaret Dusel, Lisa Marie Gift, Jenele Saunders, Julie Davis, Javier Avin᷉a, Carol Penland, Justin Cabral, Paige Cabral, Matt Sarconi, Marisol Céja, Josefina Tréjo, Rachel Triglia, Enedina Guerrero, Cinthia Nava, David Oliver, David Johnston, Gloria Padilla, Kay Cowdrey, Valerie Catenam, Caroline Butler, Miriam Rojas.
