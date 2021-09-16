The artist from Diamond Mountain; Charles de Limur is the Napa library's featured artist in September

“I usually work slowly, using many multiple layers of color to achieve depth and aliveness. I feel the colors vibrate, first entering the eye, then the heart of the viewer.

“Sometimes when I’m working it feels as though there’s a struggle but at other times, I realize I’ve been standing in front of a painting for five hours,” he said. “I think about the work for hours before doing it.”

Using Douglas fir, which is plentiful in the forest around his studio, de Limur builds his own frames for his paintings. He appreciates the warm golden reddish color of this fir which “subtly darkens after several years.”

At first, he started building his own frames “out of necessity” to protect and archive his artwork but it soon became an “integral” part of his work.

“I want frames that do not seem mass-produced but have a handcrafted feel and a simplicity, like one sees in Shaker furniture,” he said. “Over the years I have experimented and changed my framing methods, but have always used acid-free, archival tapes and mat boards, and continue to cut the wood stock myself and build individual frames for each piece.”

He uses multiple coats of Tung oil, which he said dries more easily than varnish, and gives a “soft, sensual, tactile feel to the frame.”