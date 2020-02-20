The best burger in Napa Valley -- and a little something from Lovina

If you haven’t tried it, I highly recommend you do so (Tip: at Happy Hour, it’s $5 off), but the other day, the bartender managed to steer me away from my usual. He was toting a dish that I would never order, or even give a second glance: the ham and cheese sandwich.

I’m a bacon girl all the way, but I’d much rather have turkey or lamb or pretty much any other kind of meat for Easter dinner than a ham.

Convincing me it was a menu sleeper, I reluctantly agreed to go for it, but only after my dining companion promised to order the burger so that we could split them both in half and share.

It was pretty good! The fondue cheese and pretzel bun made it. While I’d totally eat it again, I’ll still probably order my beloved burger on my next visit.

Still, it was a good reminder to try something new now and again, especially if the staff is recommending it.

A special occasion in Sonoma