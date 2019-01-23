BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the food, wine, craft brew and spirits festival to complement the musical lineup during the three-day event, May 24-26, in Napa.
New additions for 2019 include Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc and his newest Oaxacan restaurant La Calenda, along with Celadon, Boon Fly Cafe, Hog Island Oyster Company, Yak & Yeti and Gran Electrica and regional wine country standouts the girl & the fig and Miyoko’s Kitchen.
“When you throw a party in the Napa Valley you better deliver the goods,” said Jason Scoggins, a partner in BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents.
Dining options at the festival include celebrated chefs and restaurateurs from the Napa Valley and beyond offering Japanese, Indian, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, American, Mediterranean and Himalayan cuisines, with expanded vegetarian and vegan options. The entire 2019 festival food lineup to date also includes Morimoto Napa, Bouchon Bakery, La Toque, Estate Events by Meadowood, Mustards Grill, Oenotri, Cole’s Chop House, FARM at Carneros, Brix Restaurant, Goose & Gander, Boon Fly Cafe, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ, The Q Restaurant and Bar, Cook Tavern, Il Posto Trattoria, Black Piglet/Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Eight Noodle Shop, Ristorante Allegria, Forge Pizza, Eiko’s, Tarla Grill, Fumé Bistro & Bar, Taqueria Rosita, The Farmer’s Wife, Jax White Mule Diner, Gerard’s Paella, Napa Palisades Saloon, Burger Patch, Sift Dessert Bar, Mariposa Ice Creamery, Kara’s Cupcakes, Sweetie Pie’s Bakery and Vintage Sweet Shoppe. Food Trucks from around the Bay Area and beyond will also add to the festival’s menu.
Participating wineries include JaM Cellars, Raymond Vineyards, Art House Wines and Anarchist Wine Company, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, Chappellet Winery, Luna Vineyards, Rombauer Vineyards, Schramsberg Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Domaine Chandon, Amuse Bouche, Coup de Foudre, The Prisoner Wine Co., Sterling Vineyards, Smith Devereux Wines and Napa Cellars.
Craft brews and ciders feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium producers such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, Coors Light, Pacifico, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Saint Archer Brewing Company, Crispin Cider Co., Blue Moon Brewing Company, Truly Hard Sparkling, Ballast Point Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., Loma Brewing, Green Flash Brewing Company, Heretic Brewing Company, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Berryessa Brewing Company, 101 North Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Knee Deep Brewing Co., Fieldwork Brewing Co., Napa Smith Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Calicraft Brewing Co., Pyramid Brewing Company, Seismic Brewing Company, Barrels & Sons Brewery, Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, and Trade Brewing.
The BottleRock Bourbon Bar includes Bulleit Bourbon, Basil Hayden’s, Baker’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Booker’s Bourbon and Lone Whisker. Cocktails will be sold at bars located throughout the grounds.
The line-up for the Williams-Sonoma culinary stage, featuring top chef and celebrity mashups, will be announced at a later date.
All three-day and VIP passes for the 2019 festival are sold out; limited single-day general admission passes are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold-out passes.
Visit www.bottlerock napavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.