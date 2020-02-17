The Calistoga Camera Club will hold its first ever Winter Slide Show at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.
"The fires and evacuations last fall caused the club to cancel the season's show, so we decided to try something new with a winter version," said club member Chick Harrity.
Fellow Calistogans and nearby neighbors have been traveling the world, and taking pictures right here in the Valley as well, and they have some wonderful photographs sure to share and entertain.
The event is free and refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the show.