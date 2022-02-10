 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Chef' to screen at CIA in St. Helena

CIA Greystone

The Greystone campus of the Culinary Institute of American in st. Helena

 Tim Carl photography

Cozy up (socially distanced of course) in the Historic Barrel Room at the CIA Greystone in St. Helena and watch "Chef" starring Jon Favreau, while munching on themed snacks and cocktails.

The CIA will host Cellar Cinema starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $40 and include Cubano sandwich, chips, popcorn, cotton candy and soda. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/cellar-cinema.

Those over age 21 can add on two drink tickets. 

All persons will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Masks must be on unless you’re actively eating or drinking.

The CIA will be re-evaluating and, if needed, updating this policy based on the most recent information available from the CDC, state/local public health authorities, and Napa County.

