The CIA at Copia will reopen Grove

The CIA at Copia will reopen its outdoor dining restaurant on June 25 and is accepting reservations now.
Copia’s outdoor garden restaurant, The Colavita Olive Grove Terrace & Outdoor Kitchen, known to locals as “Grove,” will be the first part of The CIA at Copia to reopen to the public and will feature a new Garden Supper program. Grove will be open nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. and serve a prix-fixe menu.
“As we planned the reopening of Grove, we wanted to build around this idea of a garden party or backyard barbecue as a place for togetherness and gathering in a relaxed, yet beautiful setting,” said John Riggio, director of restaurants and special events at The CIA at Copia.
“Served family-style, the reimagined menu will showcase the bounty of our on-site garden and the freshest seasonal ingredients. As always, as at the CIA, we strive to deliver dining experiences that create avenues for discovery as well, such as an unexpected twist on a quintessential summertime classic.”
The three-course, prix fixe Garden Suppers will feature dishes like Wood Fire Roasted Rack of Lamb, Broccoli with Harissa & Cilantro, Angel Biscuits, Brentwood Corn and Heirloom Tomatoes.
Desserts include Garden “Seascape” Strawberry Shortcake with Chantilly Cream and Roasted Peaches with Amaretti Filling and Vanilla Sauce, among others. Suppers will be complemented by refreshing summer cocktails and wines from California producers and beyond.
Set against the backdrop of Copia’s expansive culinary gardens and olive grove terrace, Grove has ample space for social distancing. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at ciaatcopia.com/grove.
Following reopening of Grove, other culinary experiences at The CIA at Copia will resume in phases based upon demand; registration is open now for indoor and outdoor classes in August and beyond. These include cooking and beverage classes covering a variety of global and regional cuisines, summertime favorites like Farm to Table Cooking, as well as outdoor classes like Everyday Grilling and Seasonal Cocktails from the Garden.
“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the community once again, and will be announcing more programming and events for this summer and fall soon,” said Riggio.
The CIA at Copia will be complying with county and state guidelines. Safety and health measures are detailed on the Copia website. Employees are undergoing safety training, daily temperature checks and will wear face coverings while working. All common areas will be sanitized repeatedly throughout the day, and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed in all common spaces.
The CIA at Copia asks that guests practice social distancing and wear face coverings when not seated at their table.
The indoor facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.
