The CIA at Copia will reopen Grove

Set against the backdrop of Copia’s expansive culinary gardens and olive grove terrace, Grove has ample space for social distancing. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at ciaatcopia.com/grove.

Following reopening of Grove, other culinary experiences at The CIA at Copia will resume in phases based upon demand; registration is open now for indoor and outdoor classes in August and beyond. These include cooking and beverage classes covering a variety of global and regional cuisines, summertime favorites like Farm to Table Cooking, as well as outdoor classes like Everyday Grilling and Seasonal Cocktails from the Garden.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the community once again, and will be announcing more programming and events for this summer and fall soon,” said Riggio.

The CIA at Copia will be complying with county and state guidelines. Safety and health measures are detailed on the Copia website. Employees are undergoing safety training, daily temperature checks and will wear face coverings while working. All common areas will be sanitized repeatedly throughout the day, and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed in all common spaces.

The CIA at Copia asks that guests practice social distancing and wear face coverings when not seated at their table.

The indoor facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.