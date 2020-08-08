The COVID-19 Victory Garden at Hagafen Cellars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the grape harvest has not yet begun in Napa Valley, vintner Ernie Weir is already bringing crops at his Hagafen Cellars in Napa, and he is delivering them to the Napa Food Bank: bushels and pounds of vegetables.

“It’s spinning ashes into something positive,” Weir said as he walked between rows of corn, squash and tomatoes at the Silverado Trail winery.

He means ashes literally. During the Atlas Peak Fire of 2017, the metal winery didn’t burn, but flames burned grapevines on both the northern and southern vineyards, as well as a house on the property. Drip irrigation hoses “acted like candle wicks,” moving swiftly down the rows of vines. Weir said. In all, he estimates they lost about 2,400 vines.

They have replanted the 1,500 vines lost in northern vineyard, but “you can’t do it all at once,” he said. Turning to the southern vineyard, where they lost about 20 percent of the vines. They began removing the dead vines; some that were scorched still remain and produce grapes, although Weir noted the berries are smaller than usual and some of the canes are stunted. He plans to remove these and replant the vineyard by 2022.