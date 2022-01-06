The Matheson: a delicious new destination in Healdsburg

The question on my mind as we drove from Napa on a rainy night to dine at The Matheson in Healdsburg was: Would I be able to write that by all means, it's worth a drive from Napa Valley?

The short answer is: Yes.

The longer answer came when we were sitting on the third-floor rooftop bar of Healdsburg's new destination when the server came to tell us that our table on the ground floor dining room was ready.

A man sitting at the table next to ours asked, "Are you some kind of big shot or something? We've been trying for weeks to get a reservation in the dining room. We finally decided we'd try the rooftop while we're waiting."

The rooftop lounge was not a bad choice, however. With an outdoor area (as well as an inside one for rainy nights) it overlooks Healdsburg's picturesque town square. It offers inventive cocktails, craft beers and wine, pizzas from a Mugnaini wood-fired oven, and other dishes, including the one we devoured with a cocktail: hands-down, it was the best version of any squash I've ever encountered — a Delicato squash, prepared skin-on like classic, twice-cooked French fries, seasoned and dusted with cornstarch — irresistibly scrumptious.

I explained to the man that I was, in fact, the aunt of a chef who had helped plan this new multi-faceted place; I did not know if this made me a big shot or not but it may have helped get a reservation. "Where are you from?" I asked.

"Napa," he said.

My nephew, Nathan Davis, is executive chef at Healdsburg's Valette, a bistro that is a popular hang-out for locals and tourists who notice the lines outside the door. At family gatherings, I've had a chance to taste Nathan's splendid cooking and also to hear about The Matheson.

Dustin Valette, founder, and owner of Valette, has deep roots in Healdsburg and he has built on Valette's success to introduce his own line of products, like sausages and caviar, as well as his own wine brand. When the opportunity arose to open a second restaurant in Healdsburg, on the site where his great-grandfather, Honoré Valette, owned the Snowflake Bakery in the 1920s, the present-day Valette went for it. (Honoré was a French immigrant whose own colorful history apparently includes a bit of bootlegging, which may have financed the bakery.) Valette partnered with Craig Ramsey, a Silicon Valley executive who bought the building, to develop The Matheson.

Chef Valette describes Valette as "our little version of 'Cheers,' a local place proudly showcasing our artisan producers, be they the farmers, ranchers, vintners, chefs and makers — all those who are passionate about their craft, lending Valette to have a special ‘sense of place’."

He brings this same ethos to The Matheson, on a grander scale, which he describes as "a collection of craftsmen all creating what we see as the future of Healdsburg, creating our culinary and hospitality-focused utopia here in the wine country."

On the ground floor is an open kitchen, and to the left, the bar and Wine Wall, which might easily distract one from ever arriving at the dining tables on the right. The Wine Wall has 88 wines on tap. Self-serve, activated by a card you purchase, you can ask for a splash or a larger pour — and if you find your favorite, have a carafe with dinner. The selection is astounding: Want a sip of a grand cru from Bourgogne, a taste of Tokaji, a rare Riesling from Germany or a hard-to-find Barolo from Piemonte? You just might find it there, along with the best of California wines (including Napa! Continuum was right there with the other greats).

The art on this floor is also stunning: original works by Jay Mercado honor the people who are the foundation of the region: workers picking grapes, CalFire fighting wildfires — and there is a baker too.

From the wine wall, we went up to the third-floor lounge, stopping on the way to view the floor in between, which has private tasting and dining rooms.

The grand finale, of course, was when we went back down to the dining room. The menu is grounded in local products and so it changes weekly but local fish, meat, and produce are prominent. One surprise was to find, amidst this bounty, a substantial part of the menu includes dishes from Chef Ken Tominaga from Hana of Healdsburg. This includes Chef Ken's seven-course omakase menu ($120) as well as a rich selection of makimono, nigiri, and sashimi.

"Craig (Ramsey) and I have always had a passion for sushi," Valette explained. "For me, it was the time I spent in Hawaii (around two years of the freshest raw fish; you can imagine does that to you) and for Craig, it was from the many years he has lived here in Northern California eating at Hana. When we put the menu together we wanted to showcase the art of the craft of cooking, and what Chef Ken-san does with fish is pure artistry!"

We opted for the Chef's Tasting Menu ($125) but first tried a platter of "The best of Hana" ($45), a sample that proved that "artistry" is not an overstatement.

The tasting menu provided substantial tastes of dishes that could also be ordered separately, including warm bread with house-made butter, Valette Osetra Caviar, and a salad of young beets with French feta, pomegranate, and pistachio dukah. The seared foie gras was served with a Shin Li pear, chicory, and hazelnuts. Local petrale sole had a garnish of apple butter, matsutake, and celeriac. One still had room to taste the 28-day aged Flannery New York steak with black truffle and a nugget of potato pave. And to finish was an apple tarte tatin with a cheddar crust and a swirl of caramel.

The food was delicious, but what added an extra fillip to the evening was the service. In these times when restaurant help is so hard to come by, they were all exceptional — personable, courteous, and knowledgeable, adding to the overall sense that this is a place that gets it all just right.

So is it worth a drive from our valley to theirs? You bet. You might, however, want to consider booking a hotel room, so that you can do full justice to the menu and that Wine Wall.

The Matheson is at 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, times, and reservations, visit thematheson.com.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Contact her at sasha.paulsen@lee.net.

