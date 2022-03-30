The Nationals train in Calistoga in 1913 for WWI duty

It was Calistoga, 1913, and the Nationals of Camp John E. Klein were stationed in a field near the original Springs grounds between July 3 and 13.

The Nationals (not affiliated with the National Guard) claim to have been originally organized in 1855 as a private military cadet corps based in San Francisco. They modeled themselves after an early San Francisco militia unit, practicing military drilling in preparation for being called to war. Even though the claim was they dated back to pre-Civil War, research tells us they had only been in existence since circa 1910 although many members of a previous incarnation of The Nationals enlisted in the Spanish-American War.

It's safe to say they were a paramilitary group, all volunteer, young men possibly eager for the glory of war. These types of private military organizations became a fad of sorts during the period. Although the reality of World War I must have removed much of the romance, when the U.S. entered the war in 1917, many of these members enlisted individually and served honorably.

They had adopted a mid-century uniform (no longer in use by the U.S. military after the Civil War) of the Zouaves, who were crack troops in the U.S. during the 1850s and 1860s. Zouaves, originating in France, were considered some of the most highly trained and most feared in the world. The uniforms were flashy and bright, maybe not the best to be worn on a battlefield.

Captain John E. Klein, for which this chapter was named, served as an officer in the California National Guard in San Francisco in the 1880s and 1890s. He may have distinguished himself in the Spanish-American War. This is unknown, but for whatever the reason, his name is proudly recorded for the group of Nationals that visited Calistoga in 1913 as Camp John E. Klein.

The namesake for our local chapter SUVCW (Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War) is Col. Elmer Ellsworth, who commanded a New York Zouaves company. His name became a rallying cry in the North to sign-up enlistees.

We cannot confirm the reason for the Nationals being present in 1913 Calistoga for 10 days, possibly wanting to simply take advantage of the scores of visitors Calistoga experienced during the Fourth of July holiday to advertise their chapter and gain more volunteers. Needless to say they were dedicated in their vision, whatever that may have been.

Dean Enderlin contributed to this story.