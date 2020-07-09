The next 'Game of Thrones?' Calistoga author pens popular historical fiction

“That’s the only way you could have had power in the Ottoman Empire,” Wesley said. “It was a story I loved. Reading it, I saw it as a movie.”

She never forgot the story, and about 20 years later, living in the middle of nowhere in Colorado, she was inspired to start writing her own version. She wrote in long hand for 10 hours a day.

Back in San Francisco, she did research on the subject, and after a few years ended up with more than enough material for a book, so it became two. She self-published “The Stolen Girl” through Amazon.com in 2014.

After about a year, sales skyrocketed, and even without publicity the book is still selling steadily. The second volume is titled “The French Sultana.”

The next ‘Game of Thrones’Now, Wesley has her attention focused on getting “The Stolen Girl” books to film.

“This is the most fabulous HBO-style series. This is ‘Game of Thrones,’ but with real people. She goes from being an 18-year-old virgin out of a convent … and becomes the power behind the throne of three consecutive sultans at the height of the Ottoman Empire. How does that happen?”