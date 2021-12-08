The return of Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade delights crowds with spectacular displays

Prompting whoops and hollers from the cheering crowd, the first of the flashing lights and blaring sirens filled the night air with excitement as the Calistoga Lighted Tractor parade began to wind its way down Lincoln Avenue Saturday night.
Residents and visitors stood five and six people deep along downtown blocks, as 50 decked-to-the-max fire trucks, big rigs, small rigs, and tractors pulling festive trailers of Santa’s elves and carolers rolled by.
After last year’s disappointing cancellation of the parade due to the pandemic, eager Calistogans started lining up their chairs along Lincoln Avenue’s sidewalks days before this year’s Lighted Tractor Parade, staking out prime viewing spots.
The popular event was organized by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, and MC’d by Kevin Eisenberg of the Calistoga Rotary Club.
Here's a list of the winners in the various categories:
Best in Show
Lake Berryessa Oak & Vine 4H Club, and Soroptimist International of Calistoga
Best Float
- Lake Berryessa Oak & Vine 4HClub & Calistoga Soroptimist
- Romeo Vineyards & Cellars
- Silver Oak/Twomey Cellars
Utility Vehicle/Truck
- La Place Vineyard & 3M Vineyard
- Safari West
- Calistoga Fire Department
1960-Present Tractor/Vehicle
- Superior Supplies, Inc. Ready-Mix Concrete Company
- Ole Health
- Fig Tree Vineyards
Pre-1960-Present Tractor/Vehicle
- Tamagni Equipment Repair
- Espinoza Family
- St. Helena Firefighters Association
Youth
- Calistoga High School Band
- UpValley Family Centers
- Foothills Adventist Elementary School
Also on Saturday, before the parade, treats and delights at the day-long Calistoga Christmas Faire in Pioneer Park featured specialty goods for sale, live music, food, wine, art, pet adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers and so much more.
The Faire has traditionally been held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in the Tubbs building, and despite chilly temps, the atmosphere at the park was a welcome departure.
Celebrate! Napa Valley organized the event this year.
Despite the nippy December weather, after the parade, revelers still in the holiday mood, danced to live music in the park.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.