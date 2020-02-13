Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 13, for BottleRock Napa Valley’s “Road to BottleRock” concerts and official festival aftershows in Napa, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Santa Cruz.
Tickets for most of the 2020 Road to BottleRock concerts and aftershows will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday through the ticket link at bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Featuring many of the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests, these performances take place beginning on May 21 and extending through festival weekend.
The line-up of 2020 Road to BottleRock concerts and aftershows includes:
Road to BottleRock Shows—Thursday, May 21
— Jimmy Eat World with special guest White Reaper at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
— Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guests Matt Nathanson and Chris Pierce, Vines & Vibes Benefit for Do It For The Love at Meadowood Napa Valley
— Amos Lee with special guest at The Fillmore, San Francisco
— Hamilton Leithauser with special guest at August Hall, San Francisco
— Meg Myers with special guest DJ Aaron Axelsen at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
BottleRock Aftershows—Friday, May 22
— The Band CAMINO with special guests Eliza & The Delusionals and Oliver Riot at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
— Blondie with special guest at Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz
BottleRock Aftershows—Saturday, May 23
— Milky Chance with special guest Absofacto at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
— The Frights with special guest Eliza & the Delusionals at August Hall, San Francisco
— Mandolin Orange with special guest Mapache at UC Theater, Berkeley
— KOTA The Friend with special guest at The New Parish, Oakland
The BottleRock Aftershows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom, at the Napa Valley Opera House are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.
BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, plus more 70 additional acts on six musical stages, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 22-24.
All passes for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are sold out. Visit the official ticket exchange, lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley, to access sold-out passes.
To keep up to date on additional details about the festival,visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.