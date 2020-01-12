The sometimes quirky and always upbeat style of Dirty Cello comes to The White Barn for one performance only at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25.
From China to Italy, and all over the United States, Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious crossover cellist, Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you have never heard before. From down home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, the band’s music is all over the map: funky, carnival, romantic, sexy, tangled, electric and fiercely rhythmic.
As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through www.brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, please visit the website at www.thewhitebarn.org or call our box office at 707-987-8225.