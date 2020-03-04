The World in a Glass: Tasting history at Charles Krug

“I like to look for reasons to open old bottles,” Peter Mondavi Jr. said as he carefully decanted a bottle of 1979 Charles Krug wine.

Mondavi was pouring tastes of the second Krugs’ Limited Production Library Release, three bottles of wine from three decades at Krug.

The winery released the first in this series in 2018 as they celebrated the 75th anniversary owning the historic Napa Valley winery, established in 1861.

Cesare and Rosa Mondavi bought Krug, the oldest winery in Napa Valley, in 1943; their first vintage was from 1944.

The “Vintage Selection,” distinguished by a red ribbon striped across the label, represented the best of the best of their Cabernet Sauvignon. It became their flagship wine, but not every year produced one.

Peter Mondavi, Sr., who became the owner of Krug after the death of Rosa, created a collection of these wines, “in somewhat of a sporadic fashion,” said Peter, Jr. These bottles, nearly 10,000 of them, fill a wall in the renovated winery.