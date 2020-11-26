The writings of Hildegarde Flanner: A Calistoga writer's reflections on gardens, trees and California fires

Not long ago I wanted to work in my yard but the noise from a project next door was unbearable. So I went inside and looked for some gardening books to get a few ideas and perhaps even some inspiration. Rather like Goldilocks, I was looking for a book that was "just right."

Katherine White, with her essays about gardening in a New England climate, didn't work. Neither did Gertrude Jekyll, with her imperious tone that was propped up by a legion of gardeners. I finally pulled down a book by a writer I had found in the 1970s:" At The Gentle Mercy of Plants" by Hildegarde Flanner.

I first discovered Hildegarde Flanner (1899-1987) from an essay in The New Yorker titled "Wildfire: Berkeley, 1923." Years later, I found the essay again in the above-mentioned book, which is still in print. Flanner, who spent the last 25 years of her life in Calistoga, was originally from the Midwest. She was the youngest of three daughters and moved with her mother to California after her father died.

One of her sisters, Marie, moved to New York to teach music. The other, Janet, became the celebrated "Letter From Paris" writer for The New Yorker. Hildegarde Flanner was not as famous as her sister (or her husband, the architect, artist, and teacher Frederick Monhoff), but she was a wonderful writer and poet who deserves to be better known.