UPCOMING in August
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Art of Self Defense” and “Wild Rose” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 8. “Yesterday,” starring Himesh Patel, Lily James and Kate McKinnon, debuts on Friday, Aug. 9. Synopsis: A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13.
Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Stella Heath (Aug. 8); The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 9-10); Sean Carscadden (Aug. 13); Bayonics (Aug. 15); Kirk Whalum (Aug. 16-17); The King Street Giants (Aug. 21); GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
ALL-STAR JAZZ QUARTET — The Larry Vuckovich All-Star Quartet, featuring vocalist Jamie Davis, New York tenor saxophonist Steve Heckman and bassist Jeff Chambers, performs Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM INSTANT WINE CELLAR — The 31st Annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga, 1401 N. Oak St., Calistoga. Raffle tickets are $10 each or five for $40. Grand prize winners receive five cases of premium Napa Valley wines. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1311 Washington St., or download an order form here.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER — The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6-10 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena - just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION — The community is invited to join UpValley Family Centers for the 16th Annual Back to School Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 at Berry Field at Calistoga Elementary School. This is a free event with live music, food, information booths and fun activities for all ages.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park with Derek Irving and His Combo, a retro rockabilly band rooted in 1950s rock'n'roll and R&B. Bring a picnic dinner from one of our local restaurants and buy a bottle of wine from August Briggs Winery when you get to the park.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT — Calistoga Parks & Recreation presents "The LIttle Mermaid" at Pioneer Park. The movie starts at dusk, approximately 8 p.m., and the event is free. Community members are invited to bring chairs, food, drinks and lawn games.
SATURDAY, Aug. 10
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY — The 9th annual Crush Cancer Napa Valley fundraiser features an expanded two-day format, taking place this year Aug. 10-11. A silent auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Vintner’s Golf Club & Lakeside Grill, 7901 Solano Ave., Yountville. Passed hors d’oeuvres, wine and bubbles will be served against the backdrop of Vintners’ stunning lake, followed by dinner and a live auction at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, rise, shine and gather at Yountville Community Plaza for the annual Crush Cancer 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m.Info, crushcancernapavalley.org; 287-1400.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Join Nina G, author of the newly released Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen for an evening of comedy, stories and insights. at 7 p.m., at Copperfield's, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. This is a free event.
SUNDAY Aug. 11
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GOOSE & GANDER’S SUMMER SUNDAYS — St. Helena’s Goose & Gander presents Summer Sundays Live Music from 5-8 p.m., every summer Sunday. San Geronimo on Aug. 11. Free admission.
MONDAY Aug. 12
WOMEN'S SAILING AT CAMEO CINEMA — Professional competitive sailor and Sacramento lawyer Katie Pettibone will be the guest for a Q&A session following the 5 p.m. screening of the documentary “Maiden” at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema. “Maiden” is a documentary about the story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old charter boat cook, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The documentary is rated PG and stars Alex Holmes. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
TUESDAY Aug. 13
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Seed Saving” on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Planting by seeds is a great way to save money and have more variety in your garden. Seeds are waiting to be collected, but there are some tips and tricks to make the most of your eﬀorts. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WEDNESDAY Aug. 14
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
