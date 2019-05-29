UPCOMING in June
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “White Crow” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, May 30. “Rocketman” opens on Friday, May 31. Synopsis: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of singer/songwriter Elton John's breakthrough years. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Stymie & The Pimp Jones Luv Orchestra (May 31); Forejour—Tribute to Foreigner & Journey (June 1); Justin Schaefers and the Blind Barbers (June 4); Kellie Fuller (June 5); and Sheena Easton (June 7-8). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY ROSÉFEST — The third annual Napa Valley RoséFest, featuring wines from more than 30 local wineries, comes to Sterling Vineyards, 1111 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, on Saturday, June 8. Festivities, which run from noon-4 p.m., include wine tasting, live music, and food trucks. Tickets are $75-$225. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Info, sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about growing herbs on Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
TEDESCHI PICK-UP-PARTY — Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. Tedeschi Family Winery will be hosting their tri-annual Pick-Up Party to introduce new releases and celebrate spring in the family’s private courtyard. The event is $45 for non-members and complimentary for Wine Club members. Tickets are all-inclusive & non-refundable. RSVP at TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or email Info@TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or call 501-0668.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES — Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters on Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
May 30
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
BOCCE AND WINE — The Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa will partner with Clif Family Winery for a laid-back afternoon of bocce and wine at 3-5 p.m. at the hotel bocce court. Teams will be organized from interested hotel guests, friends of Clif Family Winery, and members of the community. There will be prizes, wine and snacks. Admission is free. RSVP at Eventbrite.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS — Auditions for the upcoming 2019-2020 UpStage Napa Valley season will be held at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room at the St. Helena Public Library. Scripts available upon request. Info, 341-2378.
FRIDAY
May 31
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic-era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances: Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and Fridays at 8 p.m. through June 16. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
June 1
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — A book launch for "White Fox Blues" a World War ll Woman's Spy Story by local author Nathaniel (Bob) Winters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616. A precocious Swiss teenager in 1938 climbed and skied down mountains. Being one quarter Jewish, Rose Cohen worried about the plight of Jews in Germany and Austria as Hitler came to power. She decided to help as many as she could escape to Switzerland and beyond as World War II started.
JAZZ CONCERT AT TUCKER FARM CENTER — Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Jeff Chambers perform jazz favorites at 4 p.m., at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga. The trio will present tunes from trios led by Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Vince Guaraldi and Ahmad Jamal. Refreshments including various wines and cheeses will be available at the show. Tickets are $25. Info, 774-1672.
MENDOCINO DANCE PROJECT — Mendocino Dance Project brings an athletic, contemporary dance show titled "Spectator" to the Calistoga Art Center at 8 p.m. "Spectator" explores how our body language changes under different circumstances, largely depending on who is present in those spaces and how we are being observed. Tickets are $15 and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets available online at mendocinodanceproject.com and at the door.
SUNDAY
June 2
'RISE AGAINST HUNGER' — St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a "Rise Against Hunger" event after the services, from noon to 2 p.m., at the church, 1314 Spring St. The volunteers will have lunch and learn about the issues involved with ending worldwide hunger, and the United Nations' goal of erasing it by 2030, before sorting, bagging and boxing dehydrated food that will feed the hungry. Some 70 parishioners have signed up. For information, call 963-4157.
VOCAL COLOR and JAZZ@7 — The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, will be bopping along to the sounds of the Craig Bond-affiliated Vocal Color and Jazz@7 at 4 p.m. Vocal Color is a local a cappella group with an admirable distaste for genre limitations – think blues, gospel, Beatles, big band, folk, etc. Jazz@7 is a similarly eclectic vocal and instrumental jazz group. Tickets are $25. Info, thewhitebarn.org; 987-8225.
MONDAY
June 3
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY
June 5
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.