UPCOMING in October
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — Coming up are four films and two are for film class: "Un Traductor" at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 and "Wake in Fright," to be shown at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. CinemaBites will feature "Nothing Fancy" at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 and "The Bit Player" is the Cinema Science feature at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kris Brownlee (Oct. 3); Sol Horizon (Oct. 4); Harvey Mason’s Chameleon (Oct. 5-6); Brendan James (Oct. 10); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project (Oct. 11-12); Terry Family Band (Oct. 16); Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA ROTARY HARVEST HOEDOWN AND BBQ FUNDRAISER — Join us Saturday, October 12, 5:30 p.m., at the Napa County Fairgrounds for a fun filled evening featuring a barbecue dinner by Rick Warkel, silent and live auctions, and dancing to the LC Diamonds. Proceeds from this event fund the many service projects Calistoga Rotary supports in our community. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased at www.calistogarotary.org or by calling 707-266-4967.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); “The Goonies” (Oct. 15); “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS — Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE — A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Thollander’s studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
CLIMATE OF ACTION — Democrats of Napa Valley present the forum Climate of Action: Creating a Healthy and Sustainable Future on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Learn about everyday actions that can make a difference. Topics include climate-smart food and agriculture; and reducing your carbon footprint. Admission is $25-$45. Info, napavalleydems.org/climate.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Free flu shots will be given at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Monday, Oct. 14, from 3-6 p.m. The vaccine is provided by Napa County Public Health for anyone 3 years and older. There will be no flu mist or spray this year. For more information call (707) 253-4540 or visit countyofnapa.org/publichealth.
DR. KATHLEEN HEALEY, UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE — Soroptimist International of Calistoga invites all to a free presentation by Dr. Kathleen Healey, co-chair, Physicians for National Health Program Universal Health Care. Lean about Universal Health Care and what it means for you and your family. Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., at Mount St. Helena Golf Course, Tucker Room, 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. RSVP/sign-up email to Calistoga.si@gmail.com
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
MODERN SLAVERY IN YOUR BACKYARD — Soroptimist International of St. Helena and St. Helena Sunrise present "Modern Slavery In Your Backyard," a human trafficking awareness event from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. This free event will feature Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney; officials from Napa Valley Special Investigations Bureau and Homeland Security; and human trafficking survivors. Info, sisthelena.org.
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ZOPPÉ ITALIAN FAMILY CIRCUS — Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6. With authentic roots steeped in Old-World Italian traditions, the one-ring circus features astounding acrobatics, equestrian showmanship, wire walkers, contortionists and of course, Nino the Clown! Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, eandmpresents.org.
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALIFORNIA NATIVE PLANT SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant sale Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, (more than 125 species) for shade or sun will be available for sale. Free admission. Info, napavalleycnps.org.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY'S 'THE HAPPY ONES' — Jean Marie Myatt's "The Happy Ones," presented by Upstage Napa Valley, premieres at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20. It is presented at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $25 general, $15 for students and $20 for groups. For details visit Upstagenapavalley.org or call 341-3278.
SUNDAY, Oct. 6
ST. LUKE'S BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS — At 10 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, will hold a Celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, blessing of the animals and a special children’s program, the first in a series, featuring heroes and heroines of faith. Bring your animals and your children to this community event.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND — The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
MONDAY, Oct. 7
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com.