UPCOMING in May
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Wine Country,” starring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this weekend. Synopsis: When a group of longtime girlfriends goes to Napa for the weekend to celebrate their friend’s 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over. “Wine Country” screens at Cameo through May 16. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville (May 9); Pete Escovedo Orchestra (May 10-11); Sean Carscadden Trio (May 14); Big Blu Soul Revue (May 15); ZOSO (May 16); and Willie K (May 17-19). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
GARDEN CLUB FIELD TRIP — The Calistoga Garden Club is taking a field trip to Toad Hall. We will carpool, meeting in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, on Thursday, May 16 at 2:20. It is a short trip to Kevin’s Meadow Garden. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION — The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
NEW LIBRARY COMMISSIONER WELCOME — There will be an announcement at the 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 City Council meeting updating Calistoga Library operations. There will be a meet and greet with light refreshments prior to the meeting, from 5—5:45 p.m., at the library to welcome new Library Commissioner Stephanie Allen, and new Library Assistants Jacqueline Flores and Juan Carera Salinas.
BOTTLEROCK’S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT — Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
May 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
ARTIST RECEPTION FOR PHOEBE ELLSWORTH — An artist reception for St. Helena artist Phoebe Ellsworth will be held from 5-7 p.m. at La Boheme, 1428 Main St. in St. Helena. Ellsworth’s show is entitled “Yesterday Anew,” New Life for Yesterday’s Handwork, featuring collages remembering our grandmothers. La Boheme is the resale shop run by Collabria Care. For information, call Karen Rowland at 244-4686.
FRIDAY
May 10
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ART & ANTIQUE ROADSHOW AT SHARPSTEEN — Clars Auction Gallery will be evaluating your family treasures for one day only, from noon to 3 p.m., at Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St. Tickets are $10 for museum members, $20 general public. (707) 942-5911 for more information.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’ — Upstage Napa Valley will present “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play opens Friday, May 10, and continues through May 11 and 12; May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
SATURDAY
May 11
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR —Join us for a Meet & Greet with Paula Phillips Marks, author of “Soleful Hiking” from 12:30—2:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books Calistoga, 1330 Lincoln Ave. “Soleful Hiking”” helps the beginner hiker with solid information about what to wear and what to bring. Safety suggestions, trail courtesy and a brief history of the area is also covered along with local facts that can be informative. Call (707) 942-1616 for more info.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA — St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
SUNDAY
May 12
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
MONDAY
May 13
PATRIOTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL — Calistoga Joint Unified School District presents a Patriotic Music Festival featuring grades kindergarten—12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Jr. Sr. High School large Gym. Students should arrive at 6 p.m. Wear your red, white and blue. The concert is free but donations gladly accepted for the Calistoga Music Boosters.
TUESDAY
May 14
FRIENDS OF CALISTOGA LIBRARY MEETING — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join us at our next meeting at 2:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome!
WEDNESDAY
May 14
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
