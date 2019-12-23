UPCOMING IN DECEMBER/JANUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kenny G (Dec. 27-31); KT Tunstall (Jan. 2-3); Coutch & Company (Jan. 4); Mama Said (Jan. 10); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink continues at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA IN NAPA — The Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers are co-hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala with the Napa Native Sons on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at their hall in downtown Napa, 937 Coombs St. The Ron Borelli Orchestra will play in the main hall and Joe Geremia and the J. Silverheels band will be rocking the adjacent hall. The cost of the dance, including a light buffet and midnight Champagne toast is $50. Reservations are required. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE SPEAKEASY — St. Helena's Goose & Gander, 1245 Spring St., is hosting a New Year's Eve Speakeasy Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31. A seven-course prix fixe dinner and after-party is $185 per person, with optional wine pairings at $85. Dinner seatings are from 6-6:30 p.m. and from 9-9:30 p.m. The event includes live ragtime music and DJ Rotten Robbie at 9 p.m. Tickets to the after-party are $60 per person. For tickets and reservations, visit goosegander.com or call 967-8779.
MAYOR'S GRANT STREET FORUM — The second community meeting for the Myrtledale Road and Grant Street Reconstruction Project will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
WOMEN'S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — The fourth annual Women's March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran's Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is "Power in Unity." Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
You have free articles remaining.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29); Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
FRIDAY, Dec. 27
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Dec. 28
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.