UPCOMING in September
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Toy Story 4” and “Blinded by the Light” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 5. “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen, debuts on Friday, Sept. 6. Synopsis: Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Rated: PG-13. Also debuting Friday, the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name”. Synopsis: Meet David Crosby in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Mike Wallace Is Here” (Sept. 10); “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” (Sept. 13); “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” (Sept. 13); “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18); and “Downton Abbey” (Sept. 24). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14); Slackers in Paradise (Sept. 18); Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES — Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$24. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CCAT HOSTS CAT BINGO — Calistoga's Cat Action Team of Napa/Sonoma hosts Cat Bingo on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga. Besides bingo, the event includes wine, dinner, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $45. Info, calicat.org.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE'S HARVEST OF HOPE — Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER — Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN — The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
DINNER AT THE RANCH — Connolly Ranch hosts its ninth annual Dinner at the Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. at the nonprofit’s ranch outside Napa at 3141 Browns Valley Road. There will be a farm-to-table dinner, local wines, an honest-to-goodness honky-tonk band from Texas, and a live auction to support Connolly Ranch’s educational programs. Tickets are $195. Info, connollyranch.org.
CASCADA DE FLORES — Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican traditions for years and bring their show “The Treasures of Aquiles” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores during this family-friendly show. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” on Friday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. "9 to 5 The Musical," based on the 1980 hit movie, tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the late '70s in an outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little bit romantic fashion. Additional showings are Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHORS AT COPPERFIELD'S — Meet authors Anusha Amen-Ra, "Woman's Water, Man's Fire"; Sarah Bell, "Be Not Weary in Well Doing"; and Lori Hodgson, "A Mother's Heartbreak: How Scientology Destroyed My Family" from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., at Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALISTOGA WINE EXPERIENCE — Celebrate harvest at a wine tasting event featuring wines from 30 Calistoga wineries at Pioneer Park from 4-7 p.m. There will be live music and culinary offerings. Tickets are $75 at Calistoga Wine Growers.
CONVERSTATIONS AT COPIA — Culinary expert Andrew Zimmern leads the discussion “Culture & Cuisine: What does it mean to be authentic and who gets to cook what?” at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $95. Admission includes a pre-event reception to meet-and-mingle with featured panelists and enjoy wine and bites. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event.
NAPA VALLEY COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY GATHERING — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Napa Valley Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering from 7-9 p.m. For more than 30 years, the ranchers, cowboys and artists at the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering have been sharing poems, stories and music about their lives, celebrating the shared traditions and experiences of the land and culture of the rural West. Elko brings together artisans who share their love of cowboy culture. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
SUNDAY Sept. 8
CALISTOGA CHORUS — The Calistoga Art Center welcomes Jennifer Yoo and Annie Orr to launch Calistoga's very own chorus. Rehearsals begin Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1:30 - 3:45 p.m. The first public concert will be Sunday, Dec. 15. Cost is $10 per month. https://www.calistogaartcenter.org/calistoga-chorus.
HARVEST TABLE —The sixth annual Calistoga Harvest Table on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga begins at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour open to the public. Ten local restaurants and more than 40 wineries welcome visitors and locals to 1,000 feet of tables in the center of the town. Once the dinner bell rings at 6 p.m., those holding a ticket will take their seat at the table.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
TUESDAY Sept. 10
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — The Friends of the Calistoga Library invite the community to join them at the next meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the libarary, at 1108 Myrtle St.
GROWING SUCCULENT PLANTS — The Napa County Master Gardeners present a workshop about growing succulents at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about different kinds of succulents and how their fun shapes and colors can combine into beautiful living bouquets. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WEDNESDAY Sept. 11
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
