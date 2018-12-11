ON-GOING THROUGH DECEMBER:
CHRISTMAS BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Calistoga Library Christmas Book Sale now through Dec. 22. All books have been especially selected for gift giving and are located on the shelves designated for the ongoing book sale, priced at $2 a book. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library.
SEQUOIA’S CHRISTMAS FANTASIA — Handmade jewelry, ornaments, cards, fairy’s magic wands, stockings and more at Sequoia Buck’s Studio, The Dragon’s Lair, seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, at 5140 Sharp Road in Calistoga. Call 707-260-5195 for more information.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ — Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include Christmas karaoke (Dec. 13), holiday ornament making (Dec. 15) and caroling (Dec. 21). Info, sthelena.com/events.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens “The Grinch” (2018), featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson, on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at noon. Celebrate the opening day of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The film, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is scheduled to be at the Cameo through Jan. 2. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include The Manhattan Transfer (Dec. 13-15); and Roem Baur (Dec. 18); Barrio Manouche (Dec. 19); Octobop (Dec. 20); Jessy J (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec. 28-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Dec. 13
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Dec. 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ART SHOW OPENING — “ReVintaged: Beka Brayer, Ross Carron, Marc Pandone, Hap Sakwa” opening at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga on Friday, Dec. 14. It will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 3. Sofie Contemporary Arts is 1407 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, and also on other days by appointment by calling (707) 942-4231. An opening artist’s reception is 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.
SATURDAY
Dec. 15
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP — Create holiday keepsakes or gifts at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St, Fairgrounds-Cropp Bldg. Working with slabs of clay, cut trees, stars, hearts or Swedish style Dala horses then stamp, carve or emboss patterns and decorations. Finish with some glazing and firing. Your pieces will need to be picked up a few days later. Afterwards enjoy some hot chocolate. Cost is $25/person, 2 people family - $40, family - $50. Scholarships available by request at info@calistogaartcenter.org. Times are 10:30-12:30 - all ages. (ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult) and 1:30-3:30 - ages 11 to 18 years. Register at www.calistogaartcenter.org,
MOUNTAIN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER — The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Holiday Party and Fundraiser will be from 4 to 9 p.m., at Triple S Ranch, 4600 Mountain Home Ranch Road near Calistoga. Purchase tickets and RSVP at https://mountainvolunteerfire.com/.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT — The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concert at 8 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.
'THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, with the larger than life scenery, dancing toy soldiers, harlequins, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a magnificent Christmas tree as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky’s score. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
Sunday
Dec. 16
ART SHOW RECEPTION — “ReVintaged: Beka Brayer, Ross Carron, Marc Pandone, Hap Sakwa” reception at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga from 2:30 to 5 p.m., 1407 Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, and also on other days by appointment by calling (707) 942-4231.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT — The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concert at 4 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.
'THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, with the larger than life scenery, dancing toy soldiers, harlequins, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a magnificent Christmas tree as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky’s score. Performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TUESDAY
Dec. 18
FAMILY STORY TIME —The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 19
FREE PRODUCE GIVEN AWAY — The Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away free produce for upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga. You do not need to be a food bank recipient to receive the free produce. This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be at the St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. from 3-5 p.m. Please bring a bag to put your produce in. If you have questions call the church office at 963-4461.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.