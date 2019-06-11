UPCOMING in June
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Rocketman” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, June 13. “All is True”, starring Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen, opens Friday, June 14. Synopsis: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. Rated PG-13. Documentary “Echo in the Canyon” also opens on Friday, June 14. Synopsis: A look at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon. Rated PG-13. Coming attractions: “The Biggest Little Farm” (June 18-20); “Avengers: Endgame” (June 21-24); “Booksmart (June 21-24); “The Souvenir” (June 25-27); “Tolkien” (June 26-27); and “Late Night” (June 28-July 4). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Water Seed (June 13); Kim Waters (June 14-15); Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); Jody Watley (June 22); Guidance Band (June 26); Tom Braxton (June 27); and Jon B (June 28-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’— Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Thursday performance at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m.; and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE — A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW — Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
THURSDAY
June 13
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
ALZHEIMER’S FORUM — The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the forum “Alzheimer’s Disease: The State of the Epidemic” at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. This forum will provide an overview of recent developments in Alzheimer’s research, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at how local advocates in Napa County are coming together to support it. Learn how the Alzheimer’s advocacy movement has won historic increases in funding for Alzheimer’s research, leading to the near-constant flow of recent Alzheimer’s research breakthroughs that you’ve probably been hearing about lately. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, mgrey@alz.org; 415-472-4340.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park kick off at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with Maya, and old school Latin Dance explosion. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from Charles Krug Winery or Maldonado Family vineyards when you get to the park.
FRIDAY
June 14
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
June 15
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW — Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy hosts his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena.
COOKBOOK SIGNING — Cookbook author Teri Turner will sign copies of her latest collection “No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous” at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Admission is $35 and includes a copy of the cookbook. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES — Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TUESDAY
June 18
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY
June 19
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.