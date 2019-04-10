UPCOMING in April
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — Disney’s “Dumbo” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 11. “Gloria Bell”, starring Julianne Moore, opens on Friday, April 12. Synopsis: A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Coming attractions: “Land of Mine” (April 16); “Hotel Mumbai” (April 19-25); “A Royal Affair” (April 23); “Aftermath” (April 24-25); “Captain Marvel” (April 26-28); “The Mustang” (April 26-29) and “Babette’s Feast” (April 30). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); Cecil Ramirez (April 17); David Weiss Sextet (April 18); David Victor’s SUPERGROUP (April 19); The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); and Road Eleven (April 30). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in the green church. They will be discussing details of the plant and what-not sale on April 20, part of the city-wide sale. For more information please call (707) 942-6063 or (707) 942-6768.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
BOCON! AT CALISTOGA JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL — Bocon! is a bilingual English/Spanish mystical fable willed with humor and song. It will be presented by Calistoga Junior/Senior High School at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre at the school. Tickets are $5 students 18 and under and $10 general.
CALISTOGA CITY WIDE YARD SALE — Celebrate Earth Day with Calistoga’s City Wide Yard Sale Saturday, April 20. Yard Sales will be held at various locations around town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poetry Palooza — The Witness Protection Program for Poets will showcase Napa Valley Poets from 5—8 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, in Calistoga. The event is free and doors open at 4:30 p.m., with an open mic from 5-5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in performing or with a contribution of snacks or wine should call or text Nick Triglia at (707) 490-9988.
READER’S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN — Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org. Info, 987-8225.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR — An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL — Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
April 11
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558;countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
April 12
BREAKFAST WITH AN ASTRONAUT — Wake Up Your Heart! The Sixth Annual Calistoga Breakfast for Kids, at 7:30 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, 1401 N. Oak St. The keynote speaker is NASA Astronaut Dr. Jose Hernandez. Contact Greg Bouillerce, director of operations at (707 963-8944 or greg@bgcshc.org.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Flora Springs’ tasting room The Room, 677 S. St Helena Highway, St. Helena, hosts an artist reception for John Bonick from 4-7 p.m. Bonick’s latest creation “Flora’s Garden” – a series of 8 feet by 3 feet tulips of dibond aluminum – will be on display as part of Napa Valley’s Arts in April festivities. Admission is $20. Info, florasprings.com/events/artist-reception-2019.
SATURDAY
April 13
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SPRING PLANT SALE & WILDFLOWER SHOW — Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its Spring Native Plant Society sale and Wildflower Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The Wildflower Show will display more than 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens.
AUTHOR MEET & GREET AT COPPERFIELD’S — A Meet & Greet with Rick Deragon, author of “Fire In The Year Of Four Emperors” an historical novel, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Calistoga at 1330 Lincoln Ave. Deragon weaves an expansive tapestry as four generals vie to become the next Roman emperor just before the beginning of the Christian era. Political corruption is nothing new in this novel, which vividly explores the historical influences—and brutalities—on the modern psyche.
SUNDAY
April 14
EGG HUNT — Long Meadow Ranch Winery and Farmstead, 738 Main St., St. Helena, hosts its annual egg hunt at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. Festivities includes face painting, live music and visits with the Easter Bunny. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. There are three hunt areas divided by age group. Please take this into account when making reservations as children should not be left unattended. Tickets are $15 for adults (includes a Bloody Mary or Mimosa); free for children. To sign up, visit longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/events/egg-hunt-2019. Info, 963-4555.
KINDNESS & COMPASSION AT CAMEO CINEMA — In collaboration with Dick Grace, the Cameo Cinema will hold a community event, “Healing the Planet, through Kindness and Compassion,” at 12:30 p.m. The program will feature filmmaker David Holbrooke’s documentary short “Take the Hill,” his personal portrait of Dick Grace as an international humanitarian. Grace has spent over 20 years empowering children around the world through his foundation. The free event will be held at the Cameo, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena. RSVP to to ensure your seat. Donations made on Sunday, in lieu of a ticket, will go to support Be Kind Napa.
BUD BREAK FESTIVAL — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, welcomes Spring with its annual Bud Break Festival from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes an egg hunt, live music, arts and crafts, and seasonal foods and libations. Free admission. Advance registration for the egg hunt is required as space is limited. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event; 967-2500.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND SPRING FLING — Three local wind bands will join forces for the Saint Helena Community Band Spring Fling, a joyous spring musical. The Saint Helena Community Band along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble come together at 4 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of spring. The concert is hosted by Pacific Union College and will be held at Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin. Admission and parking are free.
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 17
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
