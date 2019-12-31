UPCOMING IN JANUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info,CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: KT Tunstall (Jan. 2-3); Coutch & Company (Jan. 4); Mama Said (Jan. 10); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CALISTOGA PAINTING WORKSHOP — Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic. Cost is $105, bring your own materials. Register at 707-942-2278.
NEIGHBORHOOD EVANGELICAL MIISSION MEETING — The Church of Christ-Iglesia Ni Cristo will hold an introductory meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. The church conducts evangelical missions and outreach programs. All are welcome.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING — The next meeting of the Friends of the Calistoga Library will be at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome. Contact 707 942-5781 for more information.
MAYOR’S GRANT STREET FORUM — The second community meeting for the Myrtledale Road and Grant Street Reconstruction Project will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
FRIDAY, Jan. 3
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
