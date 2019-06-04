UPCOMING in June
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — ““Rocketman”, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden, continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of singer/songwriter Elton John’s breakthrough years. Rated R. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sheena Easton (June 7-8); French Oak Gypsy Band (June 11); Lowdown Brass Band (June 12); Water Seed (June 13); Kim Waters (June 14-15); Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); and Jody Watley (June 22). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park kick off Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with Maya, and old school Latin Dance explosion. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from Charles Krug Winery or Maldonado Family vineyards when you get to the park.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW — Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy hosts his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena. If you have an electric car you’d like to display, email UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu or call 967-2901, no later than June 5.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES — Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters on Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
June 6
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Thursday performances at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m.; and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. through June 16. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
June 7
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
June 8
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
TEDESCHI PICK-UP-PARTY — Tedeschi Family Winery will be hosting their tri-annual Pick-Up Party to introduce new releases and celebrate spring in the family’s private courtyard from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is $45 for non-members and complimentary for Wine Club members. Tickets are all-inclusive & non-refundable. RSVP at TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or email Info@TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or call 501-0668.
NAPA VALLEY ROSÉFEST — The third annual Napa Valley RoséFest, featuring wines from more than 30 local wineries, comes to Sterling Vineyards, 1111 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga. Festivities, which run from noon to 4 p.m., include wine tasting, live music, and food trucks. Tickets are $75-$225. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Info, sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.
DRAG QUEENS OF THE VALLEY — JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Drag Queens of the Valley, from 8 p.m.-midnight. The event features performances by Intensive Claire, Raya Light, Coco Buttah, Rock M. Sakura, Vivvyanne Forevermore and Vanilla Meringue. Late Night DJ set and dance party with DJ Rotten Robbie to follow after the show. Tickets are $25-$75 and proceeds benefits Napa LGBTQ Connection. Must be 18 years or older to attend. Info, dragqueensnapa.show; 880-2300.
SUNDAY
June 9
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1 to 4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
TUESDAY
June 11
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about growing herbs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WEDNESDAY
June 12
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
'TIP-A-COP' BENEFIT IN CALISTOGA — A “Tip-A-Cop” benefit will be 5-9 p.m., at Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano, 1237 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. The fundraiser will be hosted by the St. Helena and Calistoga police departments, with proceeds benefiting the athletes of the Northern California Special Olympics.
POETRY AND MUSICSALON PROGRAMS — The St. Helena United Methodist Church hosts a New Poetry and Music Salon series at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. The program is titled, ““The Cry of the Beloved”. The special evening of music, wine and song will feature classical Sufi poetry and prose from Rumi, Hafiz and more. Suggested donation of $15. Proceeds support the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts Program. A final salon showcase will be held on June 26. Info, 339-0766; burkeowens@gmail.com.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.