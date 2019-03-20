UPCOMING in March/April
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Saint Judy” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 21. “Transit” opens on Friday, March 22. Synopsis: When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. Stuck in Marseilles, he meets a young woman desperate to find her missing husband — the very man he’s impersonating. Coming Attractions: “Dumbo” (March 29-April 11) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Morgan James (March 22-23); The Gentlemen Soldiers (March 26); JetBlacq (March 27); Scott Mulvahill (March 28); Anuhea (March 29-31); The Shotz (April 2); and All-4-One (April 4-6). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH — On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
March 21
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
COPPERFIELD’S READING AND LIVE MUSIC — Calistoga’s Copperfield’s Books, at 1330 Lincoln Ave., is going to be hosting Robert Hunter, author of “Relapse: A Love Story”, at 5 p.m. The event will include an author meet and greet, reading and live music. For more info please call (707) 942-1616.
FRIDAY
March 22
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Aidan Park performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Park performs comedy at some of the most-respected comedy clubs in Hollywood, including Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv. He also has a monthly show “Comedy Realness” at the Hollywood Laugh Factory. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical”, at 8 p.m. Synopsis: Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional shows are held Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 7. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
March 23
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR AT COPPERFIELD’S — Join us for a meet & greet with Jeane Slone from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Author of four historical novels focusing on WWII, Jeane is a board member of the California Redwood Writer’s Club, and a member of the Healdsburg Literary Guild. Her last book “She was a WWII Photographer” will be presented. For more information please call (707) 942-1616. Copperfield’s Books is located at 1330 Lincoln Ave.
TUCKER FARM CENTER JAZZ CONCERT — A Bay Area All-Star Latin/Jazz/Brazilian Quartet will perform at The Tucker Farm Center, located three miles south of Calistoga on Hwy 29. The Quartet includes legendary jazz pianist and Calistoga’s own Larry Vuckovich, 5-time Grammy nominee John Santos on percussion, Jeff Chambers on bass, and San Francisco-based vocalist and songwriter Charity Godin-Sanin. The doors open at 2 p.m. for a 3 – 5 p.m. concert. Tickets are $25 and available through brownpapertickets.com.
SUNDAY
March 24
CHILI COOKOFF — Local Napa County chefs will be pitted against each other to see who is crowned chili champion during a chili cookoff, at Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from noon-2 p.m. Warm your belly with chili samples during this walk-around tasting. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/chili-cookoff-2019.
MONDAY
March 25
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series, at 5 p.m. “Chef Flynn” is a documentary about 10-year-old Flynn McGarry as he transforms his living room into a supper club using his classmates as line cooks. With sudden fame, Flynn outgrows his bedroom kitchen, and sets out to challenge the hierarchy of the culinary world. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
WEDNESDAY
March 27
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
