Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

BLUES GUITARIST ALVON JOHNSON — Alvon Johnson, one of the finest blues vocalists and blues guitarists on the jazz scene today, will appear in a premier performance at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 21.The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker Summit Rd. Refreshments will be available for the performance, including fine wines and cheeses. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com/event/4532576, and $30 at the door. Call (707) 774-1672 for more.

‘LOCO-MOTION’ FUNDRAISER — The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” on Saturday, March 21, at Freemark Abbey and Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena, from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $250. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.