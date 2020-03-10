Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

UPCOMING IN MARCH
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “And Then We Danced” and “The Times of Bill Cunningham” end their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 12. “Emma” – starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, and Bill Nighy – opens on Friday, March 13. Synopsis: Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends in 19th century England. Rated: PG.Coming soon: “Mulan” (March 27). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tumbledown House (March 13); Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15); Sean Carscadden Trio (March 19); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25); Peter Harper (March 26); Morgan James (March 27-28); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); “Shamilton: The Drag Parody” (April 4); comedienne Vicki Lawrence (April 18); Valley Players presents a staged reading of “The Pull” (April 19); Napa Valley Youth Symphony Red Gala (April 25); Festival Ranchero con Steeven Sandoval (April 26); and Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Rise” (May 16). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include Michael W. Smith (March 20); The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet on Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church at 1407 3rd St. Patti Ihli, a member of the Napa Bonsai Club, will speak on beginning Bonzai. Bring your trowels to help prepare for the plant sale. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
AN EVENING OF FLAMENCO — Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, ‘Como el Aire—an evening of Flamenco’, to the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak. St., at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 19. Tickets are $24 for adults, $17.50 for students, and $8.50 for children, at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4495148.
LUNAFEST IS MARCH 19 IN NAPA — Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts Lunafest, a traveling film festival designed to champion and support women, on Thursday, March 19 at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. A wine reception with Clif Family Winery is at 6:30 p.m.; the seven films screen at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $50; a limited amount of student tickets at $20 are available. Tickets are for sale at lunafest.org. The event benefits Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, Girls on the Run, Napa & Solano and NEWS domestic violence and sexual abuse services.
BLUES GUITARIST ALVON JOHNSON — Alvon Johnson, one of the finest blues vocalists and blues guitarists on the jazz scene today, will appear in a premier performance at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 21.The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker Summit Rd. Refreshments will be available for the performance, including fine wines and cheeses. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com/event/4532576, and $30 at the door. Call (707) 774-1672 for more.
‘LOCO-MOTION’ FUNDRAISER — The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” on Saturday, March 21, at Freemark Abbey and Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena, from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $250. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.
FRIDA KAHLO: APPEARANCES CAN BE DECEIVING’ — Representatives from San Francisco’s de Young Museum bring the exhibit “Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Discover how Kahlo constructed her identity through self-fashioning with Tehuana dress and accessories, focusing on themes of disability and ethnicity, both in her life and in her art. The presentation also reveals how Kahlo used her dress and other creative enterprises as outlets to cover but also to contend with the physical and emotional traumas that shaped her life. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
OLE HEALTH PLANS ¡SALUD! — OLE Health honors Betty and Andy Beckstoffer for their years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28, at The Estate Yountville. The event will feature cuisine from chef Victor Scargle, paired with wines from the Tuck Beckstoffer Estate, along with a mini auction and a concert by the Silverado Pickups. Tickets are $350 ($200 tax-deductible). Info, olehealth.org/salud.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open now through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
SENIOR MEDITATION GROUP — has been postponed. Info, 707-963-8555, ext,101.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Eatery located at 1414 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 4 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Join Copperfield's Books for a quirky, fun, linguistic adventure with 'Wordstruck!: The Fun and Fascination of Language' author Susanna Janssen, at 5:30 p.m., at 1330 Lincoln Ave. The event is free and the book has been described as "Clever banter, and just good old fashioned mind candy!"
ST. HELENA HIGH PRESENTS ‘NEWSIES’ — The St. Helena High School Drama department presents the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Additional performances are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Synopsis: Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jake Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of the teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, sthelenadrama.com.
KITH & KIN AT THE WHITE BARN — Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, returns to the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson. This group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes. Tickets are $30 and include refreshments at intermission. Purchase tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 707-987-8225.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY CHURCH DINNER — Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 901 Washington St., Calistoga, will hold a St. Patrick's Day dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for kids. Call (707) 942-6894 for more information.
OL’ SCHOOL DANCE PARTY — The fifth annual “Ol’ School Dance Party,” benefiting the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 8 p.m. The dance party features the funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll of fan favorite Monophonics. Food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun. Tickets are $65 and available at sthelenacoop.org.
MARCH DANCE PARTY — Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers hosts its March Dance Party at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a Bolero dance lesson. Couples, singles, beginning and experienced dancers of all ages are welcome. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org; 707-255-5890.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes toward music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com. or submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
