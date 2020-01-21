UPCOMING IN JANUARY/FEBRUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Little Women” ends its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 23. “Bombshell,” starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, debuts on Friday, Jan. 24. Synopsis: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Rated R. “Richard Jewell,” starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates, debuts on Monday, Jan. 27. Synopsis: American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Rated R. “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and Alan Alda, debuts Tuesday, Jan. 28. Synopsis: Nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, this film offers an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Rated R. Coming soon: “1971” (Jan. 31). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic well-being of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third St. in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
HEALTH FORUM — St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is hosting a community forum on community health, children’s health and blue zone health. The discussions on healthy living will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, both at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. For more information, visit geoffellsworth.org.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Five Calistoga restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
PLAYWRIGHT TERRY BAUM AT COPPERFIELD’S — Join playwright Terry Baum and editor Carolyn Myers for an evening of theatrical and literary entertainment at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Baum is San Francisco’s own slightly world-renowned lesbian playwright, and will read from her new play anthology, "One Dyke’s Theater." Call 942-1616 for more information.
ARTIST TALK AT SOFIE CONTEMPORARY ARTS — Artist Kate Solari Baker will discuss her work and growing up at Calistoga's Larkmead Cellars at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Call 942-4231 for more information.
CALISTOGA SOUP-ER BOWL — Tickets for the Calistoga Art Center's 11th Annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser are on sale now at calistogaartcenter.org or at Funke's on Lincoln Avenue. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8, at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St. We are busy making and glazing one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls and the list of local restaurants donating tasty soups is growing. Vote for your favorite, bid on unique auction items, join in on the fun and support your local art center.
THURSDAY, Jan. 23
U.S. CENSUS TRAINING — To prepare for a special Census 2020 Day on Wednesday, April 1, Rianda House members will attend a census training from 9 a.m. to noon, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., St. Helena. For details, call the UpValley Family Center, 965-5010, ext. 200.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS — The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Jan. 24
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO NIGHT — Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will host its annual Meet Your Neighbor Bingo Night at the Native Sons Hall at 1313 Spring St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Plan to get there early and have dinner at the Native Sons Hall. The club will serve homemade chili — both meat and vegetarian versions — and cornbread, plus hot dogs, snacks, wine and beer. All are available for an extra fee. The proceeds from this event go to Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at the door.
MASTER SGT. BOND TO SHARE STORY — The Haven Thrift Shop, St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church & the St. Helena Hospital invite you to join them to hear the story of Master Sgt. Justin Bond in a three-part series. Bond will speak on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. Bond, an amputee, share his story of serving our country and what he is doing to help wounded warriors find their dreams once they return to civilian life. For more information call 963-4461.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
PAINT YOUR RESOLUTIONS WITH KAREN INGALLS — Artist and teacher Karen Lynn Ingalls will show you how to create a painting incorporating a favorite word, quotation or New Year’s resolution from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave. Bring along your choice of quotations — or choose one of the quotations Karen will bring — and you’ll take home something wall-worthy that will inspire you and make you smile each time you see it. $20 gets you in.
CALISTOGA CRAB FEED — The Calistoga Native Daughters of the Golden West and the Calistoga Native Son of the Golden West will hold their 39th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed with silent and live auctions, at Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga at 1401 North Oak St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $60 per person $440 for a table of 8 for, or $550 for 10 for $550. Tickets are on sale at Ultimate Kerr, 1007 Washington St., Suite 4, and Silverado Ace Hardware, 1450 Lincoln Ave., or at CalistogaNativeSons.org and CalistogaNativeDaughters.org.
DIRTY CELLO AT THE WHITE BARN — The sometimes quirky and always upbeat style of Dirty Cello comes to the White Barn for one performance only at 8 p.m. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE — San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
