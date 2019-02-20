UPCOMING in February
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Upside” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 21. Gearing up for the Academy Awards, Cameo screens encore performances of “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22); “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). “Capternaum (Chaos)” and “Cold War” open Monday, Feb. 25. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27); Cosa Nostra Strings (Feb. 28); Rick Braun (March 1-2); and Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet (March 6). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
Feb. 21
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Feb. 22
VIVA NAPA VALLEY ONLINE AUCTION — Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
MUSIC APPRECIATION AT RIANDA HOUSE — Musicology professor Laura Stanfield Prichard discusses the works of Leonard Berstein (“West Side Story”; “On the Town”) at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 4 p.m. Admission is $15. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY'S CRIME CAPER — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens tonight at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are Feb. 22-24; March 1-3 and March 8-10. Opening weekend online tickets are $15, other performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.
SATURDAY
Feb. 23
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
NAPA CRAFT BEER AND SPIRITS FESTIVAL — Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Craft Beer and Spirits Festival from 2-4:30 p.m. Thirty-five breweries offering more than 75 craft beers, ciders and craft spirits are scheduled to attend. Must be 21 years old or older to attend. Admission is $25. VIP passes available. Info, napacraftbeerfestival.com.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED — Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
SUNDAY
Feb. 24
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO — The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 27
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
DINE AND DONATE FOR 2019 GRAD NIGHT — This year's Dine and Donate to support Calistoga High School's Grad Night will be held from 3-7 p.m., at Buster's Southern BBQ. Buster's will donate 20 percent of sales to Grad Night, not including alcohol or take-out. Grad Night will take place Friday, June 7.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
