FRIDAY
Nov. 23
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES — Bring the whole family to experience these modern holiday classics on the big screen. Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. Free admission. The film series continues on Sunday, Nov. 25 with a screening of "The Polar Express" at 3 p.m. "The Muppets Christmas Carol" will be screened on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace Friday and Saturday (Nov. 23-24) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
BLUE NOTE NAPA Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Joshua Radin (Nov. 23-24); For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 24
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SUNDAY
Nov. 25
TUESDAY
Nov. 27
FAMILY STORY TIME —The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
CHRISTMAS BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Calistoga Library invite everyone to their Christmas Book Sale from Nov. 27 - Dec. 22. All books have been especially selected for gift giving and are located on the shelves designated for the ongoing book sale. Priced at $2 a book. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library.
CALISTOGA NATIVE SONS OF THE GOLDEN WEST — Calistoga Native Sons of the Golden West hosts a dinner meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Napa County Fairgrounds Tucker Room, 2025 Grant St., Calistoga, from 6-10 p.m. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 pm. Dinner is $10. Info, calistoga86.nsgw.org.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 28
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION —The Calistoga Planning Commission meets at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Info, ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/planning-commission; 942-2827.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.