ON-GOING THROUGH DECEMBER:
CHRISTMAS BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Calistoga Library Christmas Book Sale now through Dec. 22. All books have been especially selected for gift giving and are located on the shelves designated for the ongoing book sale, priced at $2 a book. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library.
SEQUOIA’S CHRISTMAS FANTASIA — Handmade jewelry, ornaments, cards, fairy’s magic wands, stockings and more at Sequoia Buck’s Studio, The Dragon’s Lair, seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, at 5140 Sharp Road in Calistoga. Call 707-260-5195 for more information.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ — Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include caroling (Dec. 21). Info, sthelena.com/events.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” through Jan. 2. The film, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Jessy J (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec. 28-31); and Stealing Shakespeare (Jan. 4, 2019). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Dec. 20
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Dec. 21
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
Dec. 22
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
AN ABBA-SOLUTELY CHRISTMAS SHOW — A tribute to ABBA the Swedish pop song artisans featuring nationally touring ABBA tribute at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville. More info at http://lincolntheater.com/.
TUESDAY
Dec. 25
ANNUAL HOLIDAY DINNER — The City of Calistoga Recreation Services is delighted to host its 35th annual Holiday Dinner. The free dinner will be served from 12—2 p.m. at the Napa County Fairgrounds-Butler Pavilion. All community members are welcome to join in the holiday spirit. A full meal will be served with dessert included.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 26
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.