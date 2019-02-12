UPCOMING in February
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Stan & Ollie” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 14. “A Dog’s Way Home” starring Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos and Bryce Dallas Howard, and “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse,” featuring the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld, open Friday, Feb. 15. Upcoming films “The Upside” (Feb. 19-21); “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Feb. 19-21); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22); “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23); “Cold War” (Feb. 25-28) and “Capternaum (Chaos)” (Feb. 25-28). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); and Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED — Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
VIVA NAPA VALLEY ONLINE AUCTION — Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2.
MUSIC APPRECIATION AT RIANDA HOUSE — Musicology professor Laura Stanfield Prichard discusses the works of Leonard Berstein (“West Side Story”; “On the Town”) at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. Admission is $15. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S CRIME CAPER — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are Feb. 22-24; March 1-3 and March 8-10. Opening weekend online tickets are $15, other performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO — The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
Feb. 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 15
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
‘ANDRÉ: THE VOICE OF WINE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Andre: The Voice of Wine” at 6 p.m. The film is about Andre Tchelistcheff, a Russian emigre who changed the world of wine forever. Known as the ‘Dean of American Wine’ Tchelistcheff’s uncompromising passion helped move the wine industry from a virtually moribund state after the repeal of Prohibition on to its renaissance. His philosophy about life and his love for wine influenced generations of wine makers throughout the world. The evening kicks off with a wine reception and small bites at 5 p.m. Following the movie, there will be an intimate panel discussion led by Director Mark Tchelistcheff (André’s great-nephew) and special guests from the film. Tickets are $95. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY
Feb. 16
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED — The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
ADULT GUITAR WORKSHOP — Join Dan Willinger for free, small-group, beginner-focused guitar workshops at the Calistoga Library. Build your skills and knowledge, learn how to practice at home, and work on everything from chord shapes and simple songs to reading music notation and tablature. Adults meet third Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Limit of 6 students per workshop, so register in advance by calling the library at 942-4833.
SUNDAY
Feb. 17
JAZZ DUO AT THE WHITE BARN — St. Helena’s The White Barn will welcome two talented artists, pianist Mike Greensill and saxophonist Joe Cohen, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office, 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
MONDAY
Feb. 18
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series at 5 p.m. “ULAM: Main Dish” is a documentary by Filipino-American filmmaker Alexandra Cuerdo that follows the rise of Filipino food via the award-winning chefs crossing over to the center of the American table. Food and wine for the evening courtesy of Cliff Family with Clif Family Executive Chef John McConnell and Rhea-Marie Quilala. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 20
GENEALOGY: GENERAL, GENETIC AND GEMS — Kelly Wheaton leads a discussion about genealogy at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Bring a tablet or laptop if desired to follow along with the presentation. Free Admission. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
HISTORY OF THE NAPA VALLEY — Readers’ Theater presents “The Life and Times of Lillie Hitchcock Coit” at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 3 p.m. Learn about this fascinating woman – also known as Firebelle – who spent time in the Napa Valley. Free Admission. RSVP suggested for reserving a seat. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
FREE PRODUCE IN ST. HELENA — The Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away produce for the upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga. This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be from 4-6 p.m. at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Please bring a bag to put your produce in.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.