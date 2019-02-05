UPCOMING in February
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “On the Basis of Sex” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 7. “Stan & Ollie”, starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan, opens Friday, Feb. 8. Synopsis: The world's most famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain. Upcoming films: “A Dog’s Way Home” (Feb. 15-18); “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse” (Feb. 15-18); “The Upside” (Feb. 19-21); “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Feb. 19-22); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Feb. 7-9); Liz Lokre (Feb. 13); Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); and Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED — The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED — Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO — The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 7
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
YOUNTVILLE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL — The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe. The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall. In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 8
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
Feb. 9
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MAKING VALENTINES WITH ARTIST SEQUOIA BUCK — Sequoia Buck, one of Calistoga’s “craftiest” local artists, will return to the Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa to host a workshop in which guests can fashion personalized pop-out Valentines for their sweethearts. No experience necessary and kids welcomed. From 10:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for guests of the Lodge.
NAPA BEER MILE — The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL — Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
SUNDAY
Feb. 10
CALISTOGA LITTLE LEAGUE PLAYER REGISTRATION — Calistoga Little League Player Registration and Evaluation from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Tedeschi Baseball Field, South Washington Street. Forms are available at Calistoga Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Club. Player registration requires proof of age, residency, medical release and Little League application. All players must attend one evaluation (try-out). The next one will be held Feb. 23. For more information contact Joan Johnson at 942-5644, joanj@agiftinside.com.
NAPASHAKES' 'THE WINTER'S TALE' AT THE CAMEO — NapaShakes presents a new season of Shakespeare’s Globe on Screen, with “The Winter’s Tale” at 1 p.m., at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena. Tickets are $20 and are available eventbrite.com/e/napashakes-globe-on-screen-the-winters-tale-tickets-54838506449.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY — The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, featuring more than 100 young musicians from Napa and Sonoma counties, presents its winter concert, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
BIG BAND JAZZ CONCERT AT SHPAC — The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Marcus Shelby 16-piece Orchestra with featured vocalist Tiffany Austin in a program of classic and contemporary jazz at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., on the St. Helena High School campus. The program will include blues and swing arrangements, as well as selections from “Freedom Song,” a tribute to the music of the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are $25 for members of the Napa Valley Jazz Society or $45 for non-members. Visit NVJS.org or call 224-JAZZ (5299).
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 13
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
