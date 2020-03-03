Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

UPCOMING IN MARCH
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “And Then We Danced” debuts on Friday, March 6, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: A passionate coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, the film follows Merab, a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of Irakli, a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak. (Not Rated). The documentary “The Times of Bill Cunningham” also debuts on March 6. Synopsis: A new feature film documentary about legendary NYTimes photographer Bill Cunningham. (Not Rated). Coming soon: “Emma” (March 13); “Mulan” (March 27). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25);Morgan James (March 27); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (March 6-8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); “Shamilton: The Drag Parody” (April 4); comedienne Vicki Lawrence (April 18); Napa Valley Youth Symphony Red Gala (April 25); and Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Rise” (May 16). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
TOWER OF POWER COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’ — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company continues with “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. The last performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join them at their next meeting, Tuesday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m., at the library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome.
SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM PRESENTS 'AFTER THE FIRE' — The town of Paradise lost its history museum to the Camp Fire in 2018. Meet the formidable volunteers, directors, and members of the Gold Nugget as they share their story in a video presentation Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., Calistoga. The event is free. Call (707) 942-5911 or visit sharpsteenmuseum.org for more.
SENIOR MEDITATION GROUP — Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts the meditation class “Packing Your Meditation Toolbox” on Friday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. at the at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Upcoming classes: Using Your Meditation Toolbox During Challenging Times (March 20); and What To Expect When You Meditate (May 15). Info, 707-963-8555.
KITH & KIN AT THE WHITE BARN — Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, returns to the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson. This group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes. Tickets are $30 and include refreshments at intermission. Purchase tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 707-987-8225.
MARCH DANCE PARTY — Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers hosts its March Dance Party on Saturday, March 14, at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a Bolero dance lesson. Couples, singles, beginning and experienced dancers of all ages are welcome. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org; 707-255-5890.
AN EVENING OF FLAMENCO — Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, ‘Como el Aire—an evening of Flamenco’, to the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak. St., at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 19. Tickets are $24 for adults, $17.50 for students, and $8.50 for children, at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4495148.
LUNAFEST IS MARCH 19 IN NAPA — Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts Lunafest, a traveling film festival designed to champion and support women, on Thursday, March 19 at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. A wine reception with Clif Family Winery is at 6:30 p.m.; the seven films screen at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $50; a limited amount of student tickets at $20 are available. Tickets are for sale at lunafest.org. The event benefits Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, Girls on the Run, Napa & Solano and NEWS domestic violence and sexual abuse services.
'LOCO-MOTION' FUNDRAISER — The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” on Saturday, March 21, at Freemark Abbey and Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena, from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $250. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open now through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Eatery located at 1414 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 4 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMIST CRAB FEST — The 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest will take place from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. There will be a crab dinner, live and silent auctions, music and entertainment. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at sicalistoga.org/event/crab-fest-2019 or call Toni Hunt at (707) 548-3726.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes toward music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
