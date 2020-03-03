Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’ — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company continues with “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. The last performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.

FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join them at their next meeting, Tuesday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m., at the library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome.

SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM PRESENTS 'AFTER THE FIRE' — The town of Paradise lost its history museum to the Camp Fire in 2018. Meet the formidable volunteers, directors, and members of the Gold Nugget as they share their story in a video presentation Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., Calistoga. The event is free. Call (707) 942-5911 or visit sharpsteenmuseum.org for more.