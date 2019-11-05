UPCOMING in November
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Current War” wraps up its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Nov. 7. “Western Stars,” a concert performance of Bruce Springsteen singing songs from his album “Western Stars,” debuts on Friday, Nov. 8. Rated PG. Upcoming films: “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nov. 7-10); Off the Record (Nov. 13); Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); Hunter & The Dirty Jacks (Nov. 16); Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); and The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL — The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place from Nov. 13-17 at seven screening venues, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Napa; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. The festival’s Sneak Preview Night is Nov. 12 at the Cameo. For details visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL — The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free Dia de los Muertos festival Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
THURSDAY, Nov. 7
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS — Upstage Napa Valley will hold auditions for “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World,” at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library,1492 Library Lane. Director is Sharie Renault.
LUNAFEST NAPA VALLEY — Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise presents Lunafest Napa Valley at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. A wine reception hosted by Karl Lawrence Cellars will begin at 7 p.m. Lunafest is a film festival featuring seven short films by and about women. Tickets are $50; $20 for students. Tickets at the door or at eventbrite.com.
CAMERA TALK AT LIBRARY — Christopher Olivier, 15, presents his photography at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. Olivier has been an active photographer since the age of 3, at which time he had taught himself how to use his family’s point-and-shoot camera, and by age 6, he taught himself how to use every setting on his parents’ digital single-lens reflex camera. His photographic interests range from automotive and landscapes to macro photography of plants and the great outdoors. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Nov. 8
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
'MATILDA THE MUSICAL' IN NAPA — Kids from throughout the Napa Valley, including St. Helena and Calistoga, will show off their talents when “Matilda,” a joint production of Cafeteria Kids Theater and Napa Valley College Performing Arts, opens Friday, Nov. 8 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Performances run Friday-Sunday through Nov. 17. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brent Pella performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY, Nov. 9
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SUNDAY, Nov. 10
HEROS AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Berry streets in Calistoga, is continuing its special fall children’s program on Heroes and Heroines of the Faith starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Having covered St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the group is moving on to study George and Martha Washington, Florence Nightingale, and Harriet Tubman. Art projects and snacks are provided in this free program open to all. For information, call Millie Pease at (707) 495-5305.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
MONDAY, Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY — Calistoga American Legion Post 231 will be celebrating Veterans Day with a ceremony at The Calistoga Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will not only honor veterans, but also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion and the 10th anniversary of the dedication of The Calistoga Veterans Memorial.
TUESDAY, Nov. 12
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join them at their next meeting at 2:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle Street. Everyone is welcome.
YELLOW ROSE RANCH COMMUNITY MEETING — The True Life Companies will be holding a community meeting at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., to discuss these three alternatives to the housing development project.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.