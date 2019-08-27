UPCOMING in August/September
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Farewell” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 29. “Blinded By the Light,” starring Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir and Meera Ganatra, debuts on Friday, Aug. 30. Synopsis: In 1987, during the austere days of Margaret Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family, and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated: PG-13. Also debuting Friday, “Toy Story 4”, featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Annie Potts. Synopsis: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated: G. Upcoming films: “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” (Sept. 3); “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sept. 6); “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (Sept. 6); “Mike Wallace Is Here” (Sept. 10); and “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29); Liv Warfield (Aug. 30); Paula Fuga and John Cruz (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); and Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
MEET THE AUTHORS AT COPPERFIELD'S — Meet authors Anusha Amen-Ra, "Woman's Water, Man's Fire"; Sarah Bell, "Be Not Weary in Well Doing"; and Lori Hodgson, "A Mother's Heartbreak: How Scientology Destroyed My Family" from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
CALISTOGA WINE EXPERIENCE — Celebrate harvest at a wine tasting event featuring wines from 30 Calistoga wineries at Pioneer Park from 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. There will be live music and culinary offerings. Tickets are $75 at Calistoga Wine Growers.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — The Friends of the Calistoga Library invite the community to join them at the next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the libarary, at 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome.
GROWING SUCCULENT PLANTS — The Napa County Master Gardeners present a workshop about growing succulents on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about different kinds of succulents and how their fun shapes and colors can combine into beautiful living bouquets. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES — Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$24. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE'S HARVEST OF HOPE — Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER — Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION — The community is invited to join UpValley Family Centers for the 16th Annual Back to School Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Berry Field at Calistoga Elementary School. This is a free event with live music, food, information booths and fun activities for all ages.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY — The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
MONDAY Sept. 2
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — The Calistoga American Legion meets the first Monday of the month. All veterans are invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
TUESDAY Sept. 3
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY Sept. 4
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.