UPCOMING in July
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — The Souvenir” and “Tolkien” end their run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, June 27. “Late Night,” starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, opens Friday, June 28. Synopsis: A legendary late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Rated R. The documentary “Halston” opens Sunday, June 30. Synopsis: Halston was America’s first celebrity designer who reinvented American style with a heady mix of jersey, ultra-suede, disco-ready glamour, and excess. Not rated. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tom Braxton (June 27); Jon B (June 28-29); Nick Colionne (July 5-6); Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Mandy Harvey (July 25); and Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA 4TH OF JULY PARADE — Celebrate! Napa Valley presents “The Calistoga 4th of July Parade,” at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4 on Lincoln Avenue. The theme this year is “Celebrating 100 years of tradition.” $500 prize awarded to “Best of Show.” Directly after the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds will host unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and at sunset, one of the best fireworks show in the Napa Valley. Pre-sale tickets at celebratenapavalley.org/tickets.
ST. HELENA 4TH OF JULY CONCERT — The Saint Helena Community Band’s 12th annual Independence Day Concert at Lyman Park in St. Helena will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, with a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, and — of course — patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches. There will also be free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert.
‘GROWING FOR THE BIRDS’ — The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Growing for the Birds” on Tuesday, July 9, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Napa County is home to many feathered friends. You can encourage birds to visit your yard by planting a garden that helps them thrive. What you grow in your garden can attract birds looking for food, water or shelter. Learn about plants that provide safe bird habitats and ways to make your garden more bird friendly. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS — Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
THURSDAY
June 27
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required. Free for residents, and $5 for non-residents.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MEETING — Napa County will present an emergency preparedness meeting from 6-8 p.m., at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St. Learn about PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program, emergency alerts and notifications, evacuation, and county and city departments and services, and more. For more information call (707) 253-4421.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with Citizen Flannel, a ‘90s tribute band. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from 2880 Wines or Jericho Canyon Vineyard when you get to the park.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS — Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY
June 28
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
June 29
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE — A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
SUNDAY
June 30
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW — Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com.
MONDAY
July 1
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — The American Legion meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St. All veterans are invited.
WEDNESDAY
July 3
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
