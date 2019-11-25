UPCOMING IN NOVEMBER/DECEMBER
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, is now playing at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Synopsis: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. The film’s all-star cast also includes Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, and Michael Shannon. Rated: PG-13. The film will remain at the Cameo through Thursday, Dec. 5. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Willy Jordan (Nov. 29); Midnight Crush (Dec. 30); 3 on a Match (Dec. 4); Genavieve Connealy (Dec. 6); Duo Quartet (Dec. 8); Grass Child (Dec. 7); Duo Quartet (Dec. 8); Stella Heath (Dec. 12); SonoMusette (Dec. 20); Jessy J – A Christmas Performance (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec 27-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY COOKING SCHOOL'S FALL RESTAURANT — Reservations are now open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program's fall restaurant taking place Tuesdays through Fridays from Dec. 3-12 with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. Cost is $45 per person excluding gratuities, which support student educational enhancement activities. RSVP at napavalleycookingschool.org.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic well being of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Jim Brickman – A Christmas Celebration (Nov. 30); VOENA – Voices of The Season Holiday Concert (Dec. 1); Holiday Film Series “Home Alone” (Dec. 6); Vintage High School’s Sounds of the Season choral music concert (Dec. 7); United States Air Force Band of the Golden West (Dec. 11); Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 14-15); Holiday Film Series “White Christmas” (Dec. 18); and Napa Regional Dance Company’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
NO MESS HOLIDAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP — Create your own unique set of four holiday ornaments that add sparkle and shine to your holiday tree from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Calistoga Motor Lodge, 1880 Lincoln Ave. No glitter under the tree, no glitter in the storage boxes, because all the decorating is done inside the ornament. And yes, mimosas will be served. Cost is $25 per person, RSVP required here or call (707) 942-0991. No experience necessary. All materials will be provided.
MOUNTAIN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER — The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department's annual party and fundraising event is from 4:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at Triple S Ranch. Purchase tickets at https://www.mountainvfd.com/ or call non-emergency (707) 217-1914.
THURSDAY, Nov. 28
TURKEY TROT -- Adventist Health St. Helena is holding its second annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. in St. Helena. Choose between a 2.75-mile run or a 1.25-mile walk. Strollers and polite dogs on leashes are welcome.
FRIDAY, Nov. 29
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The park will be shining bright with an amazing light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
SATURDAY, Nov. 30
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SUNDAY, Dec. 1
HEROES AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke's children's program has completed its two-month unit on Heroes and Heroines of the faith. Beginning Dec. 1, we will cover Advent and have activities leading to the celebration of Christmas. There will be an epiphany party on Friday, Jan. 3, with a large cake to celebrate the three wisemen warning Joseph and Mary and saving the toddler Jesus. The children's program is at 10 a.m. weekly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3. Contact Millie Pease at 707-942-9353.
MONDAY, Dec. 2
CALISTOGA LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite everyone to their Christmas Book Sale. Gently used books from donations have been selected for possible gift giving to children and adults. Priced at $2.00 a book. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
BOOK SIGNING — Renowned geriatrician and author Dr. Louise Aronson discusses her latest book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging” at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., 3-4:30 p.m. Free admission.
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 3
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.