UPCOMING in March
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Bathtubs Over Broadway” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 14. Coming Attractions: “Dumbo” (March 29-April 11) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Barrio Manouche (March 14); Tuck & Patti (March 15-16); Connie Han (March 19); Laura Dreyer & the Manhattan/Rio Connection (March 21); and Morgan James (March 22-23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COPPERFIELD’S READING AND LIVE MUSIC — Calistoga’s Copperfield’s Books, at 1330 Lincoln Ave., is going to be hosting Robert Hunter, author of “Relapse: A Love Story”, at 5 p.m., Thursday March 21. The event will include an author meet and greet, reading and live music. For more info please call (707) 942-1616.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
March 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS — The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
GREAT DECISIONS COURSE BEGINS — The Great Decisions seminar is returning to Rianda House with a seven-week series starting at 4:30 p.m. Facilitated by Jim Haslip, each class focuses on a different topic that shapes U.S. foreign policy. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $25 (which includes a textbook and materials) or $35 for a couple with a shared book. A donation of $5 per class to Rianda House is appreciated. Call 963-8555.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION — Put your green on, throw back a couple Stouts along with some great Irish food and enjoy festive music by Kith & Kin at Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery. Reservations recommended http://calistogainn.com/reservations.html or call 942-4101.
CLUTTER BUSTING — Brooks Palmer offers clutter busting tips during a free workshop at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Palmer is a motivational speaker, professional organizer and author of two books on clutter busting. This workshop takes attendees through the letting go process based on what’s currently in your way of success. Palmer will provide tips for letting go of what’s holding you back and taking a deep look at the clutter in your lives. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY
March 15
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
‘MAMMA MIA!’ — The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 15-17 at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info, shhs.sthelenaunified.org.
SATURDAY
March 16
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE — From 1-3 p.m., the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
SUNDAY
March 17
KITH AND KIN AT THE WHITE BARN — Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. A lyrical, lilting afternoon of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney will be accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase your tickets today through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.
TUESDAY
March 19
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
LUZ—AN EVENING OF FLAMENCO — An evening of Spanish Flamenco music and dance featuring dancer Savannah Fuentes, guitarist Pedro Cortes, and singer/percussionist Jose Moreno at 7:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga. Tickets start at $35 for VIP seating, $23 general seating, with discounts for students and children. Tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4070269.
WEDNESDAY
March 13
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
