ON-GOING THROUGH DECEMBER:
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ — Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include caroling (Dec. 21). Info, sthelena.com/events.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” through Jan. 2. The film, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Kenny G (Dec. 28-31); and Stealing Shakespeare (Jan. 4, 2019). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
LAST CHANCE FOR DI ROSA EXHIBIT — The second installment of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art’s two-part, landmark exhibition Be Not Still: Living in Uncertain Times is on view through Dec. 30.
The second installment continues the exhibition’s experimental blend of new art commissions and works from the di Rosa collection with four new projects by Bay Area artists, each responding to the evolving social and political climate through a topic of their choice. In Gallery 1, Lexa Walsh explores the topic of assembly through her guest-curated presentation of works from di Rosa’s rich collection of Northern California art. In Gallery 2, Victor Cartagena, Ranu Mukherjee and Lava Thomas address immigration, societal health and solidarity, respectively, through large-scale commissioned installations. Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa, di Rosa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit dirosaart.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a-kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Dec. 27
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Dec. 28
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
Dec. 29
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MONDAY
Dec. 31
NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA IN NAPA — Napa Ballroom Dancers and the Napa Native Sons of the Golden West cordially invite you to our New Year’s Eve Gala at the Napa Native Sons Hall, at 937 Coombs St. The Ron Borelli Orchestra returns with their great ballroom and swing music in the main hall. As a bonus, The Blue Rock Country Club Band will perform their mix of rock, country, and blues in the small hall. We'll have the best variety of dance music to be found anywhere.
The dance fun begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 12:30 a.m. Also enjoy a no-host bar, light buffet from 10 p.m. onward, and a midnight balloon and confetti drop from the hall's lofty ceiling and a champagne toast as we welcome in 2019. Cost is $75 per guest, reservations are required. Please RSVP to Bob Peterson: 707-255-5890 or bobpeterson.pe@sbcglobal.net. Make checks payable to: Ballroom Dancers, Inc., P.O. Box 3081, Napa, CA 94558.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 2
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.