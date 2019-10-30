UPCOMING in October/November
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — The Addams Family” wraps up its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Oct. 31. “The Current War,” starring Tom Holland, Michael Shannon and Benedict Cumberbatch, debuts on Friday, Nov. 1. Synopsis: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Rated PG-13. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Papa Joe and The New Deal (Nov. 1); Eric Martin & Friends (Nov. 2); Thru the Haze (Nov. 6); Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nov. 7-10); Off the Record (Nov. 13); Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); and Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS — Upstage Napa Valley will hold auditions for “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World,” on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library,1492 Library Lane. Director is Sharie Renault.
LUNAFEST NAPA VALLEY — Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise presents Lunafest Napa Valley at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. A wine reception hosted by Karl Lawrence Cellars will begin at 7 p.m. Lunafest is a film festival featuring seven short films by and about women. Tickets are $50; $20 for students. Tickets at the door or at eventbrite.com.
CAMERA TALK AT LIBRARY — Christopher Olivier, 15, presents his photography at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Olivier has been an active photographer since the age of 3, at which time he had taught himself how to use his family’s point-and-shoot camera, and by age 6, he taught himself how to use every setting on his parents’ digital single-lens reflex camera. His photographic interests range from automotive and landscapes to macro photography of plants and the great outdoors. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL — The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place from Nov. 13-17 at seven screening venues, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Napa; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. The festival’s Sneak Preview Night is Nov. 12 at the Cameo. For details visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL — The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free Dia de los Muertos festival Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Nov. 2
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SUNDAY, Nov. 3
HEROS AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Berry streets in Calistoga, is continuing its special fall children’s program on Heroes and Heroines of the Faith starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Having covered St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the group is moving on to study George and Martha Washington, Florence Nightingale, and Harriet Tubman. Art projects and snacks are provided in this free program open to all. For information, call Millie Pease at (707) 495-5305.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER — The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY, Nov. 4
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting at 6 p.m. every Monday at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.