UPCOMING IN JANUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “The Two Popes” end their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 16. “Little Women”, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, debuts on Friday, Jan. 17. Synopsis: In this 2019 update of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, directed by Greta Gerwig, Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters -- four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Info,CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Full Chizel (Jan. 16); Lindsey Webster (Jan. 17-18); David Ronconi Band (Jan. 22); Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
HEALTH FORUM — St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is hosting a community forum on community health, children’s health and blue zone health. The discussions on healthy living will be held from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, both at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. For more information, visit geoffellsworth.org.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS — The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PAINT YOUR RESOLUTIONS WITH KAREN INGALLS — Artist and teacher Karen Lynn Ingalls will show you how to create a painting incorporating a favorite word, quotation or New Year's resolution from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave. Bring along your choice of quotations — or choose one of the quotations Karen will bring — and you’ll take home something wall-worthy that will inspire you and make you smile each time you see it. $20 gets you in.
CALISTOGA CRAB FEED — The Calistoga Native Daughters of the Golden West and the Calistoga Native Son of the Golden West will hold their 39th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crabfeed with silent and live auctions on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga at 1401 North Oak St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $60 per person $440 for a table of 8 for, or $550 for 10 for $550. Tickets are on sale at Ultimate Kerr, 1007 Washington St., Suite 4, and Silverado Ace Hardware, 1450 Lincoln Ave., or at CalistogaNativeSons.org and CalistogaNativeDaughters.org.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Five Calistoga restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE — San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
PLAYWRIGHT TERRY BAUM AT COPPERFIELD'S — Join playwright Terry Baum and editor Carolyn Myers for an evening of theatrical and literary entertainment at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Baum is San Francisco’s own slightly world-renowned lesbian playwright, and will read from her new play anthology, One Dyke’s Theater. Call (707) 942-1616 for more information.
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet at 2 p.m., in the Presbyterian Church, 1407 Third St. The topic will be announced at that time. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the Napa Lighted Art Festival in downtown Napa, from 6-9 p.m. The outside lighted art show is also available for viewing Friday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brandon Vestal performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Vestal was the winner of the Hollywood Comedy Festival, crowned “Best of the West” at the Detroit Comedy Festival, and a finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. He has also appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
FIRST HIKE FOR 2020 IN NAPA — The Napa Open Space District Hiking Series & Adventures begins with a geology hike at Skyline Wilderness Park. Info, NapaOutdoors.org.
MEET THE AUTHORS AT COPPERFIELD’S — Meet award-winning and best selling authors Sofia Grant, “Lies in White Dresses,” and Juliet Blackwell, “The Vineyards of Champagne,” at 3 p.m., at Copperfields’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave. Call (707) 942-1616 for more information.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.