UPCOMING in September/October
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Downton Abbey” continues its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29); Bandjango Collectif (Oct. 2); Kris Brownlee (Oct. 3); Sol Horizon (Oct. 4); Harvey Mason's Chameleon (Oct. 5-6); Brendan James (Oct. 10); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project (Oct. 11-12); Terry Family Band (Oct. 16); Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA ROTARY HARVEST HOEDOWN AND BBQ FUNDRAISER — Join us Saturday, October 12, 5:30 p.m., at the Napa County Fairgrounds for a fun filled evening featuring a barbecue dinner by Rick Warkel, silent and live auctions, and dancing to the LC Diamonds. Proceeds from this event fund the many service projects Calistoga Rotary supports in our community. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased at www.calistogarotary.org or by calling 707-266-4967.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Oct. 1 is “The Muppet Movie.” All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); "The Goonies" (Oct. 15); "Beetlejuice" (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS — Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE — A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Thollander’s studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Free flu shots will be given at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Monday, Oct. 14, from 3-6 p.m. The vaccine is provided by Napa County Public Health for anyone 3 years and older. There will be no flu mist or spray this year. For more information call (707) 253-4540 or visit countyofnapa.org/publichealth.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
You have free articles remaining.
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
OPEN STUDIOS IN CALISTOGA — The Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St., is hosting artists who are part of Open Studios Napa Valley from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sept 28 & 29. Artist directory and maps available at the CAC. Visit http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/ for more.
FOG CITY FLEA AT CALISTOGA MOTOR LODGE — Calistoga Motor Lodge will be hosting its first Fog City Flea from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Lodge, 1880 Lincoln Ave. The Lodge will be bringing together local makers and merchants who specialize in handcrafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings and vintage items.
DIAMOND MOUNTAIN STABLES EXHIBITION — Join Diamond Mountain Stables for a Show-Jumping Exhibition from 4-6 p.m., 1296 Diamond Mountain Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $20, ages 7-13 free. Not suitable for children under age 7. Drinks and appetizers by Bellini. RSVP to Jen Gaster, jrgaster@gmail.com, or (310) 272-6001.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW — Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR — Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY, Sept. 29
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Sunday from 1:30-3:45 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com.