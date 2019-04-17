UPCOMING in April
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Gloria Bell” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 18. “Hotel Mumbai”, starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, opens on Friday, April 19. Synopsis: The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families. Coming attractions: “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (April 20-22); “A Royal Affair” (April 23); “Aftermath” (April 24-25); “Captain Marvel” (April 26-28); “The Mustang” (April 26-29); “Babette’s Feast” (April 30); “Amazing Grace” (April 30-May 2). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: David Weiss Sextet (April 18); David Victor’s SUPERGROUP (April 19); The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); Road Eleven (April 30); Hunka Hunka Hula Revue (May 1); Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL — Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
SPRING LUNCHEON & CARD PARTY — Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of lunch, cards, or table games, at noon, Saturday, April 27 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. There will be drawings, table prizes and door prizes. Doors open at 11:30. For tickets, $25 per person, call Cathy Keag, 738-9547. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women.
BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS — A benefit relief concert featuring Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Proceeds will be donated to Paradise fire victims. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’ — Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348.
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK — Classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at St. Helena’s Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Festivities include virtual reality games, a magician, live music, and portraits by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Free admission. Info, riandahouse.com; 963-8555.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
April 18
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet at 2:30 p.m., in the green church. They will be discussing details of the plant and what-not sale on Saturday, April 20, part of the city-wide sale. For more information please call (707) 942-6063 or (707) 942-6768.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
FRIDAY
April 19
WILDFLOWER HIKE IN SNELL VALLEY —Enjoy the colorful flora of the Missimer Snell Valley Preserve with a wildflower hike from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The preserve’s rare serpentine grassland habitat produces a gorgeous display. Bring water, lunch and a folding chair. The trip departs from Rianda House and is limited to 15 people, so be sure to register in advance at 963-8555, ext. 101.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
BOCON! AT CALISTOGA JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL — Bocon! is a bilingual English/Spanish mystical fable willed with humor and song. It will be presented by Calistoga Junior/Senior High School at 7 p.m., Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre at the school. Tickets are $5 students 18 and younger and $10 general.
SATURDAY
April 20
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALISTOGA CITY WIDE YARD SALE — Celebrate Earth Day with Calistoga’s City Wide Yard Sale. Yard sales will be held at various locations around town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ANNUAL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT OAKVILLE GROCERY — Oakville Grocery is hosting its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. with an Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, and games and activities. Even the Easter bunny has promised to take some time out of his hectic schedule to take photos with kids. There will be complimentary wine and beer, with hot dogs and pizza available for purchase. RSVP to events@boisset.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
POETRY PALOOZA — The Witness Protection Program for Poets will showcase Napa Valley Poets from 5-8 p.m., at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, in Calistoga. The event is free and doors open at 4:30 p.m., with an open mic from 5-5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in performing or with a contribution of snacks or wine should call or text Nick Triglia at (707) 490-9988.
READER’S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN — Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org. Info, 987-8225.
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 24
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR — An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.