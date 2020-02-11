UPCOMING IN FEBRUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Parasite” and “Just Mercy” end their runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 13. “Jojo Rabbit”, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Taika Waititi, screens on Friday, Feb. 14. Synopsis: A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler – the boy must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (Rated PG-13). Coming soon: “Come As You Are” (Feb. 16-17); and “The Call of the Wild” (Feb. 21). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Avery*Sunshine (Feb. 13-14); Will Downing (Feb. 15-16); Nate Lopez (Feb. 19); The Dales (Feb. 20); Midnight Crush (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Acoustic Sunsets (Feb. 23); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28); Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1); The Sorry Lot (March 4); Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); and Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: film screening “Midway” (Feb. 15); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence.For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); and The Mavericks (April 15). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church at 1407 Third St. The subject will be succulents. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768. Visitors are welcome.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS 'TIME STANDS STILL' — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company presents "Time Stands Still," a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, Friday, Feb. 21, Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues for eight performances through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.). Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
'MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN' AT PUC — Pacific Union College presents “Winter — Music on the Mountain” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m., at the PUC Church in Angwin. The concert will feature the church’s Rieger organ with Tom Flesher at the console. Free admission.
MARDI GRAS FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS — Fat Tuesday at Brasswood in St. Helena to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga starting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3111 St. Helena Hwy. The event will feature New Orleans style entertainment, food stations, costumes, and prizes. General admission is $75, $200 for unlimited bar, $500 for VIP Champagne and Oyster service. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fat-tuesday-at-brasswood-tickets-85539251203.
TAROT NIGHT AT COPPERFIELD'S — Every last Thursday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., discover the message the cards have for you at Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga. The first of these free events is Thursday, Feb. 27. Call (707) 942-1616 for information.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO — Everyone loves bingo, so please come join your neighbors for an evening of fun and games! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open now through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY, Feb. 13
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FRIDAY, Feb. 14
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 4 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER — Brasswood hosts a Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner. Dinner for two is $400 and includes Brasswood’s Four Course and Wine Pairing dinner menu and the Murder Mystery Co. performance of “Til Death Do Us Part.” Cocktails, appetizers and dinner theater start at 6 p.m. A cash bar opens at 8:30. The event ends at 10:30. Wedding attire is encouraged. Brasswood is at 3111 St. Helena Highway North, just outside St. Helena. For more information and to RSVP, email concierge@Brasswood.com.
SATURDAY, Feb. 15
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.